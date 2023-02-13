‘Having the Time of Her Life’: Sign Language Interpreter Justina Miles Steals the Show During Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Fans went crazy for Rihanna’s historic Super Bowl halftime show performance when the singer revealed she was pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky. Rihanna is thought to be the first artist to perform a Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant.

However, many are giving props to the ASL interpreter for the “Work” singer for her enthusiastic signing during Rihanna’s performance. A video of 20-year-old interpreter Justina Miles went viral on TikTok and has been liked more than 3 million times as of Monday afternoon. Miles also made history as the first deaf woman to sign at the Super Bowl.

Justina Miles. (Photo: @ellliottttt/TikTok)

Miles not only gave the American Sign Language rendition as she accompanied Rihanna’s medley of greatest hits, the deaf performer was also on point with her facial expressions, moves and overall vibe during the performance. During Rihanna’s hit “B—h Better Have My Money,” Miles effortlessly captured the essence of the song. The video was shared on TikTok with the caption, “The sign language interpreter was not fking around.”

Justina Miles, Rihanna’s American Sign Language Interpreter, made HISTORY as the first deaf Black woman to perform at the Super Bowl. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/dPHfnqhbnu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 13, 2023

Shoutout Justina Miles! The first Black deaf woman to perform American Sign Language at the Super Bowl pre-game and halftime shows. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/8weuLCCYbL — zoë (@zoeselesi) February 13, 2023

Miles told CNBC that she was excited to bring empowerment to millions of Black deaf people with her performance.

Fans loved Miles and her ASL performance, and several left comments on social media.

“Girlie ATE the ASL performance for Rihanna’s Superbowl Halftime Show. Her name is JUSTINA MILES,” wrote one fan. “Super Bowl Halftime ASL interpreter Justina Miles was having the time of her life tonight. I love this,” noted another Twitter user.

“To really bring that empowerment to millions and millions of Black deaf people all over the country who’ve never really seen that before,” said Miles. “I feel that is truly lifting every voice, even my voice.”

Miles also signed during the Super Bowl pregame rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” performed by Sheryl Lee Ralph.

One Twitter user noted the performance, writing, “Justina Miles’ rendition of Sheryl Lee Ralph’s ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ is so powerful and she incorporates Black American Sign Language and brought to the national platform! Thank you! #SuperBowl#SuperBowlLVII.”

Justina Miles’ rendition of Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' is so powerful and she incorporates Black American Sign Language and brought to the national platform! Thank you! #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVII — AEfron Arts and Culture (@AEfronArts) February 12, 2023

Miles is originally from Philadelphia and is currently a nursing student at Bowie State University, an HBCU in Bowie, Maryland.