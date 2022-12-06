A$AP Rocky Says ‘It’s Lit’ as He Opens Up About ‘Newfound Love’ of Being a Dad

Rapper A$AP Rocky is “all smiles right now” as he embarks on the latest journey in his life: fatherhood. The Harlem native welcomed his first child with his girlfriend and Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna last May.

During a recent conversation with Complex, the 34-year-old opened up about being a father amid his return to music, telling the outlet, “It’s beautiful.” He added, “Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want. I don’t have time for anything that isn’t priorities. It helps you prioritize, honestly. I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man.”

The “Sh–in’ Me” emcee continued, “It’s lit right now. I can’t even describe it. Yo, you see this smile! I’m all smiles right now, man.” Little is known about the couple’s son, but the rapper assured fans that “it’s coming soon.”

Rocky and Rihanna shut down the internet earlier this year with their winter-inspired photo shoot in Rocky’s hometown. The “Umbrella” singer sported a cute long pink jacket, but she left the outerwear unbuttoned at the bottom, revealing her glowing bump showered with a gold cross with an assortment of colorful jewels.

In a March interview with Elle magazine, the Barbadian billionaire gushed about the type of mother she saw herself as, pointing to Bravo stars and moms Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice from the network’s “Real Housewives” franchise.

The 34-year-old shared that she likes Dubrow because she is so “chic” and allowed her children to “be who they are.” The entertainment mogul also cited Giudice from the New Jersey-based series noting she “does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

The Fenty Beauty creator actually admitted that she might even be more extreme than the reality show influencer, teasingly telling the outlet, “You talk about my kids, it’s over.”