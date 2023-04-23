‘Already Stepping on Necks Mannn’: Rihanna Shows Off Son’s Drip In New Photo, Fans Say the Infant Is Already a ‘Style Icon’

Rihanna’s reign as a fashion icon might be overthrown by her own flesh and blood.

The bad gyal recently shared a photo of her 11-month-old son with his frontside facing away from her.

Though fans were unable to see his adorable face, they could see that the baby was dripped out wearing a green velvet Fendi jacket with the word, “TROUBLE” written at the bottom.

Rihanna’s son is deemed a ‘stylish icon’ after new photos drop. (Pictured: @badgalriri/Instagram)

Riri had no caption for the picture, but several fans had plenty to write via comments noting how stylish the infant already appears to be.

“Already Stepping on necks mannn”



“A style icon is here”

“not him rocking fendi like that!!! the flyest baby ever”

“Haha. The jacket says it all”



“Not ready for how this baby about to s–t on us”

His father, A$AP Rocky, also joined in on the comments, writing, “BIG TROUBLE” under his girlfriend’s photo.

It can be inferred that the photo of the soon-to-be 1-year-old was taken in Paris, France, as Rihanna and her son were recently photographed leaving a restaurant in the City of Love where the ambiance was identical to the Barbados native’s photo.

🎥: Rihanna and her son in Paris tonight pic.twitter.com/Xy644cyLou — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) April 20, 2023

In the video uploaded on the @gabgonebad Twitter account, the baby boy, whose name has yet to be disclosed, can be seen smiling from ear to ear as he rocks the same luxury jacket as the one in his mother’s post.

According to Vogue France, the “What’s My Name” songstress took a trip to France to witness Jay-Z’s concert at the Louis Vuitton Foundation.

She and A$AP reportedly were spotted a few times walking the streets of the French capital. To no surprise, the Grammy winner can be seen wearing several designer pieces that consisted of Fendi, Karl Lagerfeld, JW Anderson, John Galliano and Louis Vuitton.

Rihanna’s trendy looks adorably highlighted her poking belly; the star revealed while performing at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023 that she and A$AP were expecting their second child together.

While the gender has not yet been revealed, several fans are already speculating that the growing child is going to be a girl.