‘Let These Ppl Date In Peace’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Continue to Ignite Dating Rumors After Being Spotted In California Leaving Dinner 

Though Jennifer Hudson and Common have not publicly confirmed their relationship, they are not doing a good job of alleviating the rumors.

The EGOT and EGO winners were spotted out together on Wednesday, Feb. 22, leaving the celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu in California.

(left) Jennifer Hudson (Photo:@iamjhud/Instagram) (right) Common (Photo:@common/Instagram)

TMZ exclusively uploaded photos showing the rumored couple cozily walking side-by-side seemingly toward their car.

Both JHud and Common decided to rock casual wear for their night out. The “Respect” actress was seen in baggy sweatpants, a light pink scarf, a cropped fuchsia puffer jacket, and purple UGG brand shoes. She tied her ensemble together with a high ponytail and dark shades.

As for Common, the 50-year-old rapper sported a beige sweatshirt with splashes of paint on it, deep brown khakis, and white sneakers as he walked with a long black jacket in his hands.

The unconfirmed couple has been making headlines ever since they starred in an upcoming thriller titled “Breathe.” The futuristic flick stars Common and Hudson as husband and wife.

Sources close to RadarOnline allegedly confirmed that the friendship between the co-stars “took a romantic turn” while they were on set for the movie.

“When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side,” an inside source told the publication.

Despite coupled-up photos and vocal claims that Common and Hudson are a thing, the “Glory” rapper made sure to refer to the 41-year-old actress as a “blessing” rather than his woman.

In an early 2023 interview with Gayle King, the TV personality smoothly brought Hudson up in conversation with Common, who modestly strayed away from answering if they were officially a couple.

“She’s [Jennifer] one of the most beautiful human beings I ever met. And a beautiful woman,” Common said, “I’m just grateful to even know her.”

Common and Hudson were spotted out in Philadelphia together on a reported date in July 2022, however, rumors really began to ignite after they were photographed together at an event in Chicago – which also happens to be the hometown of both celebs.

Two months later, Hudson denied dating accusations thrown at her during an interview with “Entertainment Weekly” co-host Kevin Fraizer.

“We shot a film together,” Hudson said. “We gotta eat in between those moments okay.”

Once news about a potential romance between the “Dreamgirls” actress and the “Luv” actor came onto the scene, many fans urged Hudson to get out as quickly as possible, while reminding her of Common’s romantic track record.

“Let these ppl date in peace.”

“This man is an assassin lol.”

— Holmadick (@frstldly23) February 23, 2023

“Common and Jennifer Hudson Step Out for Dinner at Nobu in Malibu amid Dating Rumors! And I’m absolutely for it, love them both.”

Common and Jennifer Hudson Step Out for Dinner at Nobu in Malibu amid Dating Rumors!

— Butterfly Queen (@DianeRi05563431) February 24, 2023

Common has been unlucky in love for quite some time. The famous rapper has been in several relationships with successful women such as Erykah Badu, Angela Rye, Serena Williams, and, most recently, Tiffany Haddish.

Despite the longevity of his relationships with these women, it never ended with him placing a ring on the finger of any of them.

Common’s relationship with Haddish didn’t end on the best terms; the “Girls Trip” star even put her ex-beau on blast by claiming that he wasn’t completely honest about the reason why they ended.

As for Hudson, she was in a long-term relationship with WWE star David Otunga. The two were even engaged, but in 2017 called off the engagement. The former couple shares one son together: 13-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.

Fans have also held out hope for a romance between Hudson and her “Respect” co-star Marlon Wayans. Although the two have undeniable chemistry, it seems as if they are only interested in maintaining a platonic friendship with each other.