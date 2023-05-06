‘Common Commonly Loves Them & Leaves Them’: Jennifer Hudson Seems to be Ignoring the Warnings from Fans As She Is Caught Getting Cozy In Chicago with Common

Jennifer Hudson and Common were seen taking a stroll on May 4 in a Chicago suburb, and TMZ captured photos of the lovebirds walking arm in arm.

According to the outlet, the duo strolled through the neighborhood in the middle of the day and did not appear to be in a hurry. Hudson was sporting black shorts, a dark top and white sneakers, while the “Come Close” singer wore a gray T-shirt with dark-colored sweatpants and sneakers. Hudson and Common reportedly walked for about 90 minutes.

Jennifer Hudson (left) and Common (right) were spotted at the singer’s annual back-to-school giveaway in honor of her slain nephew Julian D. King further ignited dating rumors. (Photos: @iamjhud/Instagram, @common/Instagram)

The duo first sparked dating rumors when they dined at Nobu in Malibu, California, back in February. The couple reportedly met while filming the movie “Breathe,” which also stars Quvenzhané Wallis from “Beasts of the Southern Wild” and “Resident Evil” actress Milla Jovovich.

Not only are Common and Jennifer Hudson at ease together, but they've also started to act like a long-term married couple who go on romantic walks in the middle of the day. pic.twitter.com/fGUnavA6hg — My Life In The CHI (@mylifeinthechi) May 6, 2023

We made it to the weekend yall ! What are u doin today?? 💜 pic.twitter.com/hnKmr6z3RV — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) May 6, 2023

The film is about a mother played by Hudson who is forced to live in an underground bunker with her daughter, played by Wallis, after the Earth becomes uninhabitable without oxygen. Common plays Hudson’s husband, who made a state-of-the-art oxygen suit for occasional trips out of the bunker.

Fans reacted to the pics on social media, and fans warned Hudson to run due to the rapper’s commitment issues. He was previously linked to actress Tiffany Haddish, Serena Williams, Erykah Badu and Taraji P. Henson.

“Jennifer you better run,” wrote one fan. “Common commonly loves them & leaves them so don’t think this is going anywhere.”

“Common is for the streets,” noted one fan. “Common is community d’ck,” echoed another.

“Common is becoming too common in these streets,” added one user.

Other Twitter users were more encouraged by the two singer’s relationship and hoped the two would create music together.

“Good looking couple they should do a song together,” wrote one user. “Ok, we need collab,” added another.