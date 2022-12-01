‘Every Woman Thinks They Are The Exception’: Fans Send Jennifer Hudson Warnings After She is Spotted Out with Common Once Again Amid Dating Rumors

If the rumors about rapper-turned-actor Common and singer-songwriter Jennifer Hudson’s burgeoning relationship are just that, the pair aren’t doing anything to help their case after the “Testify” emcee was seen picking up the EGOT winner from her daytime television talk show over the weekend.

According to paparazzi photos captured by Daily Mail, Jennifer was spotted entering Common’s Black Range Rover Sunday evening, sporting a cozy ensemble with a dark hoodie, leggings, and super cute boots. Meanwhile, Common wore a casual look, like Jennifer’s, with a gray hoodie and light jeans.

The “Breathe” co-stars initially sparked dating rumors last summer when they were spotted grabbing a bite to eat together in Philadelphia. However, last September, Jennifer quickly shut down the claims telling Entertainment Tonight, “People create their narratives of it, and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” before adding, “We shot a film together, and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

However, the recent snaps have only further fueled fans’ theories, many of whom took to their social media platform, some even speaking against the rumored relationships, including one Twitter user who wrote, “Oh no. Girl run. He’s not the man for you. Please see past the optics for the public and create yourself a relationship for your private life.”

Another person added, “I am #ChiTown #Southside till I die but Don’t Do It Jennifer! “ referencing the star’s hometown. “Every woman thinks they’ll be the exception. It’s him.”

Supporters continued to be very protective of the “Dreamgirls” star, but a few felt like the romance would be only temporary, including one online user who wrote, “Common is a muse. We all want some hardcore, heartfelt soul music from Jennifer. He will do his job.”

Common was last publicly linked to comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish. The pair met on the set of “The Kitchen” in 2019 and began dating shortly after. The relationship came to an end in November 2021.