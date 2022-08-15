‘Tiff Bout to Go Ham’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Are Spotted at a Back-to-School Event in Chicago, Sparking Even More Dating Rumors 

Jennifer Hudson and Common continue to ignite dating rumors after the pair were together at the 12th-annual Hatch Day, a back-to-school event she hosted in Chicago over the weekend.

Hatch Day, which is one of the events held by the Julian D. King Foundation to give supplies and gifts to those in need, was founded by Jennifer and her sister Julia Hudson in honor of the EGOT winner’s late nephew Julian D. King.

Jennifer Hudson and Common are spotted at the singer’s annual back-to-school giveaway in honor of her slain nephew Julian D. King, further igniting dating rumors. (Photo:@iamjhud/Instagram) (Photo:@common/Instagram)

Julian, the mother of Jennifer and Julia, Darnell Donerson, and Jennifer’s brother Jason Hudson were murdered in 2008 by Julia’s ex-husband, William Balfour. William is currently serving a life sentence.

In an Instagram post shared on Aug. 14, Jennifer revealed attendees, including her sister Julia, the “Spotlight” vocalist’s son David Daniel Otunga Jr., and Common commemorated what would have been Julian’s 21st birthday.

While sharing photos and a video from the event, Jennifer wrote in the caption, “It was so good to come home to Chicago to celebrate Hatch Day with my family! We honored Julian D. King today on his 21st birthday. Thank u to all who came out! Happy Hatch Day yall!!!”

Jennifer Hudson, Common, and Big Mouf Bo give back to Chicago’s youth at a community event which was full of free food, games, giveaways and more 🎊🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/jt5tHIc23M — The Chicago Wave (@TheChicagoWave) August 14, 2022

Although Jennifer didn’t include an image of Common on her Instagram post, fans were given a glimpse of the rumored couple as a photograph circulated online.

When the picture reached social media blogs, many commented that they didn’t believe the dating rumors based on the photo because it appeared that Jennifer and Common were hanging out in their hometown and giving back to the community.

“It’s an event why do y’all make assumptions based on this picture.”

“Y’all do realize they both are from Chicago and both give back to the community. I don’t see a story here.”

“I mean… They are both from Chicago so… Are y’all putting them together… Are you assuming… Or did they say something… I’m confused?”

“Idk they don’t look like they actually together. It looks more like they both from Chicago and was both at a function to give back & just so happened to take a picture with each other.”

“They both from Chicago.. everybody in the industry hang together relax.”

Among the previous remarks, others mentioned Common’s most recent ex: Tiffany Haddish. One wrote, “Tiff bout to go ham.” Another said, “Didn’t Tiff say he broke it off because his schedule didn’t give him the time to be with her? Guess his time’s freed up.”

Jennifer and Common first sparked dating rumors in July after going to a restaurant in Philadelphia.