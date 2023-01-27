‘Lots of Cuddling and Giggling’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Have Reportedly Been Secretly Dating for Months After Meeting on Movie Set

Rumors about a possible romance between singer-songwriter Jennifer Hudson and rapper-turned-actor Common seem to be more than just hearsay.

According to an exclusive report by RadarOnline, the two entertainers have grown to be more than friends within the past few months after filming an upcoming movie together.

“Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer,” a RadarOnline source told the celebrity and entertainment outlet. “When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.”

(L) Jennifer Hudson and (R) Common (Photo: @iamjhud/Instagram, @common/Instagram.)

The EGOT winner and “Glory” rapper worked alongside each another in their upcoming futuristic thriller, “Breathe,” starring as husband and wife.

However, many suggest that sparks began flying between the two after Hudson and Common were reportedly spotted at an outdoor event in Chicago in August. Months later, they were captured having a romantic dinner in Philadelphia. They were seen engaging in “lots of cuddling and giggling.”

Jennifer Hudson, Common, and Big Mouf Bo give back to Chicago’s youth at a community event which was full of free food, games, giveaways and more 🎊🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/jt5tHIc23M — The Chicago Wave (@TheChicagoWave) August 14, 2022

While they seemed rather “cozy and flirty,” Hudson clarified that they were just friends during an interview with Kevin Frazier of “Entertainment Weekly.”

“We shot a film together, he played my husband, we gotta eat in between those moments okay,” she said in September 2022.



Hudson’s claim of the two being nothing more than friends seemed not to be the right answer for fans, following the Daily Mail’s exclusive photos of Hudson entering her alleged 50-year-old beau’s Black Range Rover in December. He reportedly picked her up after a day of filming her daytime television talk show “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The photos continued to fuel fans’ theories of a brewing love affair, which also prompted fans to send Hudson warning signs, hinting that nothing good ever comes out of having a relationship with the multi-Grammy Award winner.

In an early 2023 interview with Gayle King, Common was asked if he and Hudson were an item and the actor meticulously and carefully chose his next set of words.

“First of all Jennifer…I’m inspired by her,” he confessed. “She’s one of the most beautiful human beings I ever met. And a beautiful woman, and we’re both from Chicago, and I’m just grateful to even know her.”

Coyly answering King’s question, Common called Hudson a “blessing” in his life.

Nevertheless, a romance doesn’t always equate to a ring and a wedding dress. In fact, a source told RadarOnline that Jennifer is just “having fun.”

This would be Hudson’s first public relationship since her 2017 split from ex-fiancé David Otunga, with whom she shares a 13-year-old son, David Otunga, Jr. As for Common, this would be his first public relationship since his split from comedian-turned-actress Tiffany Haddish, who insinuated that the rapper didn’t tell the full truth surrounding their ugly breakup.

Similar to Hudson, Haddish and Common met while starring together in a film: the 2019 movie “The Kitchen,” where they also played lovers. They confirmed their relationship later in August 2020, after spending time together in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2021, the two parted ways.