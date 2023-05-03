‘We Are Praying for You’: Jamie Foxx Replaced as Host of ‘Beat Shazam’ While He Remains Hospitalized, His Friend Nick Cannon Reportedly Takes on the Role

Jamie Foxx’s ongoing health crisis has shuttered any chance of him returning to his game show “Beat Shazam” when the new season begins.

Jamie, 55, serves as the host and executive producer of the series that puts players in a race against the clock as they try to identify popular songs. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, also stars on the show as a co-host and deejay.

Last month, the Fox program was given a May 23 premiere date for season six. Filming began this month, but Jamie and Corinne are noticeably absent from the production.

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx on the set of “Beat Shazam” (Photo: Corinnefoxx/Instagram.)

On May 3, TMZ reported that Nick Cannon will take over hosting duties for the game show as the comedian continues to recover from an unspecified health complication. Kelly Osbourne reportedly will take over as the show’s DJ, a position held by Corinne.

In mid-April, Corinne shared with fans that her father was on the mend after he “experienced a medical complication.” Now longtime friends of Foxx are asking for prayers for him as he remains hospitalized.

Members of the actor’s camp have not released additional details regarding his condition.

However, sources who spoke with Radar Online in late April revealed that he is still hospitalized in Atlanta and under the observation of medical professionals as they run a battery of tests. As told to the outlet, at one point, the Oscar winner’s condition was grim.

“Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention. It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived — he is very lucky to be alive,” said the alleged source. Hollywood peers like Martin Lawrence and Nick Cannon have both spoken to the media, telling them that Jamie is doing better.

The “Ray” star was in town for the filming of his latest project, Netflix’s “Back in Action,” alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. While production on the movie initially hit a standstill following Jamie’s medical ordeal, they have since wrapped shooting with a body double.

Several reports state that Jamie was not on set when the medical complication took place. He was also not transported to the hospital by anyone connected to the film. Now, six weeks after the health scare, prayers and well-wishes continue to pour in.

Jamie’s longtime friend Charlie Mack issued a public plea for the respected Hollywood titan to continue recovering from his mysterious ailment.

“Your not going out like that,” wrote Mack on May 1. “You’re test becomes your testimony!! We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you.”

Taraji P. Henson prays that Jamie Foxx remains on the road to recovery after experiencing a health scare. (Photo: Tarajiphenson/Instagram.)

On May 3, actress Taraji P. Henson shared a post uplifting Jamie and his loved ones who remain by his side. “We are praying for you and your family,” she wrote in the caption. She also shared a picture of praying hands and the message, “Jamie Foxx God is.”

Fans followed suit, declaring that the singer would bounce back from the medical scare.

“God got him! He is going to come out bigger, better, and stronger,” wrote one person. Others, however, said that public pleas for prayer have given them the impression that Jamie’s condition is much more bleak than the public is aware.

“This is making me nervous ! We all want him to be ok,” wrote another person.

One thing for certain, fans and peers will continue to show an outpouring of concern and support for Jamie until he resurfaces in good health.