‘He Was Playing Pickleball Yesterday’: Jamie Foxx Has Been ‘Out of the Hospital for Weeks’ Despite Reports He Was on ‘Life Support,’ Says Daughter Corinne

The family of Jamie Foxx has provided an update on the actor’s heath following reports that they were “preparing for the worst.”

Foxx was hospitalized in mid-April for an undisclosed “medical complication,” as reported by his daughter Corinne Foxx.

On May 12, the 29-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to dispute reports that her father was still hospitalized in Atlanta. She shared a headline claiming the family had been “preparing for the worst.”

Corrine Foxx shares an update on her father’s health condition. (Photo: @corinnefoxx/Instagram.)

“Update from the family,” she wrote. “Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

The 29-year-old actress also revealed the family is preparing to make a special announcement soon. “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!” she concluded.

Corinne shared the update following reports that her father was on life support, according to journalist and cultural critic Toure, who shared an Instagram post stating Foxx was “on life support in ICU.”

In his caption, he wrote, “I have heard from multiple sources that the legend Jamie Foxx is in serious medical trouble. Incredibly sad situation.”

Jamie Fox’s daughter Corinne says he’s been out the hospital for weeks. All reports stating otherwise, are false pic.twitter.com/oX1uFayzyw — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 12, 2023

Toure has since deleted the alarming post and replaced it with a screenshot about Foxx being out of the hospital. But the post sent shock and concert to many, including Nia Long, who tweeted that her “heart is heavy.”

“My heart is heavy this morning,” wrote Long. “Praying for our brother Jamie Foxx. My love and prayers run deep for you and your loved ones. #PrayForJamieFoxx.”

Multiple updates from alleged sources have been shared since news broke that Foxx was being hospitalized on April 12. Most implied that the beloved entertainer was recovering at a medical facility, but showing steady progress. There were also reports that suggested he was unable to communicate at one point and had to be “revived.“

Last Wednesday, a message appeared on Foxx’s Instagram account that read, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” The 55-year-old actor also thanked Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne for filling in as hosts of his game show “Beat Shazam” for its sixth season.

Foxx was in Atlanta wrapping up filming for his movie “Back In Action” with Cameron Diaz. A stunt double was used to finish the last eight days of filming.

It’s unclear exactly what “medical complication” caused Foxx to be hospitalized, but judging by the remarks and gifs shared on social media, his fans are relieved.

One fan shared a picture of people dancing and wrote, “THEY SAYIN JAMIE FOXX IS OUT THE HOSPITAL AND RECOVERING!”

“When the media has dragged Jamie Foxx health for the past 2 weeks and his daughter comes out and says she don’t know what they talking about and our uncle is improving currently doing fine.”

“That’s exactly why I didn’t retweet any of those Jamie Foxx tweets. I don’t believe the media, I need it straight from the horse’s mouth. I’m glad he’s doing well though.”

Corinne did not provide any other details regarding her father’s health condition.