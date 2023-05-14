‘Look Just Like Your Mom’: Marlon Wayans and Nia Long Share Throwback Photos of Themselves with Their Moms for Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mamas around the world. Celebrities like Marlon Wayans and Nia Long are in a nostalgic mood on this special day, as both shared throwback photos of their moms on Instagram.

Marlon lost the matriarch of his family, Elvira Wayans, in July 2020 at the age of 81. In a heartfelt tribute on May 14, he expressed his love for his mother and how he “honored” her and his father, Howell Wayans, who passed away this year in April.

Marlon Wayans and his mother, Elvira. (Photo: @marlonwayans/Instagram)

“I miss you today but mostly everyday… thank you for your love. Life can be hard sometimes but your love has taught me that joy is permanent. I know you’re with me hugging, kissing me, laughing with me, encouraging me and most of all proud of me,” the comedic actor wrote in his caption attached to a photo of himself and Elvira.

“I honored you and pop. We had biblical love. I’m not sad today, i just miss you and I’m thinking of you,” he continued. “Love you Momta, we all do. The world ain’t the same without you. Thank u for the gift of finding the funny. It’s a life saver. Happy heavenly Mother’s Day.”

Marlon is still mourning the loss of both of his parents. Elvira was married to Howell for nearly seven decades and welcomed 10 children.

The “Respect” actor announced his mother’s death on social media saying, “You will always be my glue. Miss you.” He also credited her as the person who made him fall in love with comedy in a previous interview.

“Ever since I heard my mama laugh as an infant, I fell in love with comedy,” he confessed. “When she was having a bad day, I made her laugh. I was just like ‘Wow. That is an amazing feeling.’ My mom is gone now, she is watching from up there, but every time I hear a laugh, I feel like I am close to my mom. I love it.”

Fans who also lost their parents expressed the same sentiment in his comment section. One said, “I Felt This I Know Mine Is Always With Me Happy Mother’s Day Marlon Beautifully Said She Is Always With You Remember That Amen.”

Another said, “Happy Mother’s Day rest in heaven you look just like your mom bro. Love you bro.”

Actress Nia Long also shared a throwback black and white photo of herself and her mother, Talita Long, that appears to have been taken when she was a young girl. It features both ladies sporting braids, though the “You People” star wore beads on the ends of bangs.

Nia Long and her mother Talita. (Photo: @iamnialong/Instagram)

In the caption, the 50-year-old wrote, “The roads we’ve traveled together haven’t been easy. You’re a survivor, the most patient and kind…my rock and our favorite Tatee! I love you Mommy. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Majority of the fans in her comment section were visibly stuck on Long’s resemblance to her youngest son, Kez Sunday Udoka, 11.

“Kez said copy and paste!”

“Your son is your twin!”

Art by actress Nia Long’s mother, Talita Long, titled— “Indigenous Boy” 2022. pic.twitter.com/JMdBCSZsjA — Damion 💀🪶 (@damionsound) April 5, 2023

The mom of two dedicated a second post to herself and shared a photo of Kez and her elder son, Massai Dorsey, 22, holding hands.

“My life is full. My heart is full. God has been good to us. My greatest gifts,” she noted. “Happy Mother’s Day to those building up our kids. Mothers come in all forms. I love you @massaidorsey and Kezzie.”

Over the years, Long has shared other throwback photos of her mom — who also participated in Long’s 2018 episode of “Uncensored” — as well as copies of her artwork. Two years later, the “The Best Man” star was brought to tears while sharing what she learned from her mother and how inspired she was by Talita, who raised her as a single mother after divorcing her father.

“That is my road dog,” Long said of her mother, who holds two master’s degrees. “When I see what she’s … I don’t understand how she survived off of $14,000 a year.”

Long’s father passed away that same year, and like her mother, he also had a background in art. He was a poet, author, and teacher who taught creative writing and literature in New Jersey.