‘This Is Love’: Nia Long Shares Heartwarming Photo with Kez Following Recent Reveal of the ‘Devastating’ Impact the Cheating Scandal Had on Her Son

Nia Long and her youngest son, Kez Sunday Udoka, were all smiles in her newest Instagram photo. It’s a moment that comes after the actress shared her son hasn’t had the easiest time following Long’s longtime fiancé and Kez’s dad, Ime Udoka, making headlines over a cheating scandal involving Udoka.

Long uploaded a black-and-white photo of her smiling for the camera as 11-year-old Kez was seemingly in the middle of laughing.

Nia Long and son Kez Sunday Udoka @nialong/Instagram

“This is love! [kiss emoji]” Long captioned her photo.

The picture obtained over 84,000 likes along with over 680 comments — mostly filled with women who noted a child’s love is the best type of love there is.

“That’s all we need, our babies”



“Forever love and the one that counts”



Fans also showed Kez love after hearing about how hard life has been for him since Udoka’s transgressions became public for all to see, hear and give an opinion on.

“The joy! Sweet Kez!”

“He’s such a happy child, that’s awesome!”

Just a few days ago, Long shared how her and Udoka’s only child together was affected by Udoka cheating on Long with Boston Celtics team manager Kathleen Nimmo Lynch.

Long told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public.”



She continued, “It was devastating, and it still is. He still has his moments where it’s not easy for him.”

On Sept. 21 2022, Udoka became a trending topic after news broke that the Boston Celtics coach was suspended for one year as a result of his having an alleged secret affair. Within days, Long broke her silence in an Instagram post, asking fans for privacy as she healed while also figuring out her next steps. She’d just moved to Boston with Udoka when the public became aware of the developments.

Since news regarding Udoka’s affair came to light, Long has bought herself a new home in Los Angeles, and is preparing for the release of two new projects, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” which is scheduled to premiere Dec. 22, 2022, on Peacock and “Missing” which comes out in theaters on Jan. 20, 2023.