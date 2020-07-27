Stay Connected
Marlon Wayans Reveals His Mother, Elvira Wayans, Recently Died

The Wayans tribe, which consists of entertainers Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans, has suffered a massive loss. Marlon announced on Thursday, July 23, that his mother, Elvira Wayans, had passed away at the age of 81. Her exact date of death has not been made public.

The “Senseless” actor revealed the news on his Instagram account in a heartfelt tribute celebrating their shared birthdays. “Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces. I’m putting myself back together piece by piece,” the comedian captioned a snap of himself and his mother.

He added, “You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today I celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt… I just love you ma. #missyou I accomplished so much, made you so proud… but now I got angel to lift me. #loveofmylife #bdaygotl shit ma, I gave you all my bdays… wth do I do now [laughing emoji] million of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well.” Wayans tribute gained over 200,000 thousand likes and even more support and warm messages from Hollywood figures and fans. 

Malik Yoba wrote, “Love you brother!!! Sending you prayers and condolences.” He added, “Yo mama was super proud of her many contributions to this planet through her children.”

Wayans’ “Marlon” former co-star Bresha Webb sent her well-wishes and prayers as well. “Bro I know u cried typing this. My heart and my prayers are with u,” Webb wrote. “We will hold u up. I know it’s hard, but you have a family that will hold u and lift u up always! We got u forever. Happy Birthday. I love u.”

Actor and director Robert Townsend also left a sweet message, saying, “Sorry to hear about the passing of your mother, my prayers are with you at this time. Keep your head up.”

In a follow-up post, the “White Chicks” star reflected on spending his birthday alone. “Happy birthday me… i would ask God ‘why me’? Why am i suffering?” Wayans wrote in a lengthy caption. “I don’t question you through this journey. On the other side of all this tragedy is victory. So i trust you. This is merely a journey to challenge me. You’re not breaking me, you’re making me.” 

Happy birthday me… i would ask God “why me”? Why am i suffering? But that would be ungrateful. God i trust you. I trust your design. You’re the greatest architect. I don’t question you through this journey. On the other side of all this tragedy is victory. So i trust you. This is merely a journey to challenge me. You’re not breaking me, you’re making me. And in these moments i thank you most. I’ve lost so much but I’m shedding skin. The old me is being put through fire to come out of this better than ever. I know great things are ahead of me. I’m not a victim I’m a hero being challenged to find my greatness. I’m being challenged to find my smile in the worst of times because if i can smile through this then that means my smile is permanent. So God i thank you, i love you, I’m grateful for the simple things like life in general. I woke up today 48 years old looking 20 something. I woke up today so grateful for my friends, my family, my fans. Thank you for cutting my grass so i can all the snakes. There were many. Thank you for the gift of awareness. You can’t trust everybody. So thank you for all of my family, thank you for my children, thank you for their mother, thank you for my friends…. my REAL FRIENDS that love protect and rescue me from pain. You taught me it’s okay to cry, to hurt, to not be okay in moments and gave me the strength to climb out the ditch of pity. You taught me i need to protect myself, my heart, my energy, my purpose. I’m excited for all the great things ahead but I’m grateful for the lessons. That’s life. We have to listen to you when you whisper if not we endure hard lessons. But God I’m most grateful for this permanent smile. Thank you for the fire. Kiss my mom for me. Tell her that her baby boy misses her and i feel her presence more now than ever. So thank you God… a biblical man understands that every man’s journey to triumph involves devastation. I’ll always walk toward the light because i know that light is you. So with that happy bday me. I’m just fucking grateful

Marlon is the youngest of 10 siblings. The show business family has produced several popular series, including, “In Living Color,” “The Wayans Bros.,” “My Wife and Kids,” the ”Scary Movie” film franchise, and more.

