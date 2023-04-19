Has Hollywood Canceled Jonathan Majors? Actor Loses More Gigs After Being Dropped from His Management and PR Agency Over Assault Allegations

Jonathan Majors’ trajectory as Hollywood’s next promising act is slowly fading as more productions back out of pending deals to cast the actor.

In the wake of Majors being arrested and charged in connection with a March domestic assault incident, several projects that he was set to star in are now reportedly no longer on the table.

The mounting fallout comes just one day after the news that talent management firm Entertainment 360 and PR firm The Lede Company both parted ways with him.

Jonathan Majors attends the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

As previously reported, Majors was dropped by The Lede Company days after he was accused of striking his alleged girlfriend in a taxi cab in Manhattan on March 28. Three weeks later, on April 18, it was announced that his talent manager had followed suit due to “issues surrounding the actor’s personal behavior.”

Now it seems as though the once promising actor has become the latest star to get the cancel treatment. At least, that is how his fans have perceived the mounting fallout. In a new Deadline report, it seems Majors’ fate as the star who fell before his talents truly shined has nearly been sealed.

The “Lovecraft Country” lead is reportedly no longer being considered for the adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel “The Man in My Basement” or an Otis Redding biopic, “Otis and Zelma.”

Related: Jonathan Majors’ Lawyers Shared Alleged Text Messages from Victim In Hopes to Prove His Innocence In Assault Case

Even Majors’ home state nixed the idea of using him for a Texans ad heading into the new MLB season. A similar course of action was taken by the U.S. Army last month when they canned a “Be All You Can Be” campaign fronted by the 33-year-old.

It was also revealed that Emmy Award-nominated act will no longer attend the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 as a guest of fashion house Valentino.

Majors’ franchise role as Marvel’s Kang the Conqueror is reportedly now at risk of being recast ahead of plans for production on “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” to begin in the summer of 2025 and 2026’s “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

The Yale University alum has portrayed the supervillain in the Disney+ series “Loki” as well as in this year’s box office hit, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Now, rumors have surfaced suggesting Marvel executives are looking to replace him with burgeoning actor Damson Idris. The biggest role to date for 31-year-old Idris is Franklin Saint on FX’s “Snowfall,” which aired its series finale this month after six seasons.

The unverified reports have already stirred strong reactions across social media.

Y’all think Damson Idris can carry the role of Kang if Majors is replaced?🤔 I mean #SnowfallFX is ending so that should free up a little time! Lol! #MCU #Marvel #MultiverseOfMess #DangKang #FranklinSaintKang pic.twitter.com/RnzyjXHAEx — Lord Lion-O (@LordLionO1) April 18, 2023

“He hasn’t even been charged with anything and the gf admitted she lied @marvel What happened to innocent until proven guilty??????? You could lose supporters,” wrote one person.

A second person wrote, “Noooooooooooo kang why!! Marvel does not change characters! One of reasons they running the super hero game!!!”

Marvel has not issued a public statement regarding the future of their relationship with the embattled star.

In early March, it was announced that he was cast as Dennis Rodman in an upcoming film, “48 Hours in Vegas,” about the eccentric NBA legend’s 1998 Las Vegas bender. To date, talks of a possible recast have not surfaced.

Majors seemed excited about the project when he spoke with The Associated Press. “Hopefully I get to sit with him and chat with him when we get closer and try to get the script right; all these things, all these industry things,” he told the outlet.

“I never really put a ceiling on myself, but this is definitely a role where I’m definitely going to make sure I’m pushing that ceiling out,” he continued. “Because he demands that. You know, he’s such a full individual, so he’s going to demand a lot. I’ve got to figure out how to get that.” Rumors suggest that the production team may be considering a different star.

This year, Majors experienced unprecedented box office success when he teamed up with Michael B. Jordan for “Creed III.” The film raked in more than $100 million, making history as the biggest opening for the franchise and for a sports film.

He is also set to star in “Magazine Dreams,” a 2023 Sundance Film Festival breakout project written and directed by Elijah Bynum, which is still slated for its Dec. 8 release.