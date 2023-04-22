‘Sit This One Out Tiffany’: Tiffany Haddish Faces Backlash for Seemingly Defending Jonathan Majors Amid Abuse Allegations

Tiffany Haddish may be on the verge of cancellation once again after fans cast judgment on her for seemingly defending Jonathan Majors amid his abuse allegations.

Tiffany Haddish faces backlash for seemingly defending Jonathan Majors. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

On Thursday, April 20, the “Girls Trip” actress began receiving extensive backlash from social media users for sharing a recent L.A. Times article that shed a light on new allegations about Majors’ accuser.

To refresh readers’ memory, the “Creed III” star was accused of assaulting his girlfriend inside a taxi cab in Manhattan nearly two months ago. After police were called, the actor was arrested, taken to jail, and is currently facing assault and harassment charges.

Since his release, Majors has maintained his innocence but has also faced negative effects from the allegations as he awaits his court date on May 8.

Some of the 33-year-old’s fallouts include being dropped from his talent management and his PR firm, no longer being considered for notable acting roles, and more alleged abuse victims speaking out.

In the article Haddish reposted on Twitter, the outlet reported that Majors’ assumed victim appeared to look unharmed hours after their alleged scuffle.

It can be inferred that the 43-year-old read the room because her post was quickly deleted, but not before several users screenshotted the share, penning up their own opinions about her actions.

Nah, my good sis. You said what you said. Stand in it. @TiffanyHaddish pic.twitter.com/4DUClJszj9 — Coy Lil Ray (@StacksBreadup) April 20, 2023

Many fans also left comments under ABS’s Facebook post which notified our followers of her doing.

“Now, she just shared the article, I love you Tiff, but still mind your business. You can’t worry about anyone else’s problem . Take care of you !!”



“She needs to clean her backyard up before she goes being nosy in somebody elses and giving her opinion. Just stay quiet girl!!!”

“You might want to sit this one out Tiffany.”

Just last year, Haddish faced some legal troubles herself after she and Aries Spears were accused of abusing and molesting a young woman and her brother when they were young children.

In Aug. 2022, both comedians were hit with a 30-page suit for allegedly forcing the siblings to embark on sexual acts while they filmed a disturbing skit titled, “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.”

One month after the accusations, the unidentified plaintiff retracted her initial claims and asked the judge to dismiss the suit altogether.

Though she wasn’t charged, Haddish revealed to TMZ that she lost “everything” following the allegations.

“I lost everything,” she said. “All my gigs, gone. Everything. Gone.”

While there’s a possibility Haddish can relate to Majors’ current situation, fans believe she would’ve been better off staying silent rather than speaking out.