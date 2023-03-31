‘He Should Have Known Better’: Jonathan Majors’ Lawyers Shares Alleged Text Messages from Victim In Hopes to Prove His Innocence In Assault Case, Fans React

Text messages aimed at proving Jonathan Majors’ innocence have raised more questions for fans trying to make heads or tails of a domestic assault he was allegedly involved in.

On Thursday, March 30, TMZ reported the actor’s legal team sent it what the attorneys claim are text messages from the 30-year-old woman who complained to police she was struck in the head with an open hand and strangled by the actor after she claimed to have seen him texting another woman.

Jonathan Majors at the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 5, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Majors was arrested on the spot by New York City Police after they observed what they believed to be signs of the alleged attack. He was arraigned and formally charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault, strangulation, and harassment.

Images following the incident appeared online. In them, the actor is seen leaving a New York City courthouse wearing a hat with “freedom” embroidered on it. The messages seem to show the sender recanting any claims that the “Kang the Conqueror” actor used force.

“They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight,” the sender wrote.

“I’m so sorry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position… I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone,” the message continued. The alleged victim went on to tell Majors that she loved him.

A subsequent text seemed to show the message sender claiming to have told police that the incident was not an attack. “They do not have my blessing on any charges being placed,” she explained. The text also reveals that his girlfriend reiterated to police that she was not strangled.

“I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end,” it noted. Based on the screenshots of the texts, it does not appear that the “Lovecraft Country” star responded.

Majors’ legal team was certain that all charges would be dropped and that his innocence would be made abundantly clear. They also declared that video proof of the incident and witness statements corroborated their claims.

The latter alleged evidence has yet to be made public, and fans continue to question what exactly transpired inside the taxi cab. Many believe that the texts have done little to clear up any speculation about Majors’ alleged wrongdoing.

On social media, people have commented:

“He needs a new lawyer because who does this in the middle of an investigation?”

“This does not prove his innocence.”

“No, the text messages are troubling. It makes him look more guilty. What are the facts?”

“Jonathan Majors career might be over. Despite the fact that, that white woman lied … smh.”

In response, one person said, “I hope not but WE can’t make mistakes. He should have known better, he’s a student of the arts. He know all the black celebrities history that’s been ruined by encounters with white women. Another negro thinking, BUT IT WONT BE ME smh.”

I hope not but WE can't make mistakes. He should have known better, he's a student of the arts. He know all the black celebrities history that's been ruined by encounters with white women. Another negro thinking, BUT IT WONT BE ME smh — Edward Jones (@Poo_Pimpin) March 29, 2023

Aside from his Hollywood image taking a blow, the only other sign of fallout stemming from the arrest has to do with an ad. The U.S. Army had employed Majors for their new “Be All You Can Be” campaign that was deployed during the NCAA March Madness.

In a release statement, the service branch said it is “deeply concerned” about the allegations. As a result, two commercials that prominently showcased Majors were paused. The Army has yet to comment on plans to resume the rollout of assets featuring the actor.

Elsewhere online, media personalities such as Claudia Jordan have used the troubling ordeal as a PSA for Black men involved in interracial relationships.