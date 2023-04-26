Report: New Details Reveal Jamie Foxx Is ‘Lucky to Be Alive, He Had to be ‘Revived’ Following Medical Scare

Jamie Foxx’s medical emergency has remained a mystery to fans since his hospitalization began earlier this month.

The actor has been under observation and undergoing tests at an Atlanta hospital since April 11. New alleged details have emerged more than two weeks after news of his health scare was shared with the public. A source who spoke with Radar Online said at one point the Academy Award winner’s condition was grim.

Sources close to Jamie Foxx share update on the actor’s recent health scare. (Photo:@iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

“Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention. It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived — he is very lucky to be alive,” said the supposed insider with knowledge of the 55-year-old’s status. “He’s very lucky he got the treatment he did.”

Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Foxx, informed fans that her father was on the mend after dealing with an undisclosed medical issue. In an April 12 Instagram post, she wrote, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Related: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Following a ‘Medical Complication’ Weeks After His ‘Major Meltdown’ on Set of New Film, Daughter Corinne and Family Ask for Privacy

Neither Corrine nor the comedian’s team have provided further comments about his condition to the public. Industry peers, however, have spoken out, sharing encouraging reports about Jamie.

“I’ve literally been saying prayers out loud, words of affirmation for my big brother,” said Nick Cannon in a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something for him and doing him a favor,” he revealed.

Fellow comic Martin Lawrence also offered up some encouraging words about the Grammy Award-winning singer after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 20.

“I hear he’s doing better from what I hear, and my prayers go out for him every night. Just wishing the best for him,” said Lawrence. “One of the best we got in Hollywood, not only one of the best entertainers but a good person.”

At the time of his health complications, Jamie had been in Atlanta for weeks as he and Cameron Diaz worked on their new Netflix film, “Back in Action.” Days after he was hospitalized, photos from the set showed that production had resumed. Standing in for Jamie is a body double and a lookalike as the final days of filming are wrapped.

Prior to the brief production delay, several reports suggested that work on the upcoming flick was not going smoothly. The rumored turmoil includes Jamie allegedly having a “major meltdown” on set that led to the firing of an executive producer, two directors, and his personal driver. There was also a bomb scare on set in London.