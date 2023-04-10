‘He Has That Rich Baby Smile’: Photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Leaving Dinner with Their Son Has Fans Zooming In on the Baby’s Face

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s infant son appears to always be camera ready, just like his pop star mama!

The family of three — soon to be four — was spotted out in Santa Monica Giorgio Baldi for dinner last week.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their son spotted out. (Phpto: @thehollywoodfix/YouTube)

@Fashionbombdaily shared a series of photos of the family leaving the Italian eatery on Instagram. Bad Gyal Riri was totally blinged-out as she rocked a vintage “Wu-Tang Clan” hockey jersey, sheer pants, dark shades, and bold red lipstick.

To complement his lady, Rocky wore a black leather jacket and pants paired with a black hat and boots.

While the stylish couple owned the sidewalk like it was their personal runway, it was their 10-month-old son that really stole the show.

The baby, whose name has yet to be disclosed, was all smiles as he adorably rocked a light blue sweatsuit in the photos, including one with a pacifier in his mouth.

In each photo, the child was seen either smiling or with his mouth wide open. The infectious photos prompted commenters to notice how the baby always seems to be in happy spirits.

“That child is always smiling.”



“That baby knows he’s rich. He has that rich baby smile.”



“He’s such a happy baby I love it he must know he has rich parents.”



A photographer had the opportunity to catch up with Rihanna as she, Rocky, and their child exited Giorgio Baldi, and she explained how becoming a mother “changed her life.”

“Yo, motherhood is the bomb,” said the Fenty Beauty mogul. “It’s the greatest.”

Rihanna announced her first pregnancy with stunning images of her and A$AP dressed in pink and blue on Instagram. She revealed her second pregnancy while performing at the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

As soon as cameras pointed to the Grammy Award winner, she opened her red jacket and rubbed her poking belly while she sang her song, “B—h Better Have My Money.”

In a few weeks, Riri and Rocky’s son will officially be 1 year old, and with the way Rihanna epically makes her announcements, it can be inferred that her son’s birthday celebration will be a memorable one.