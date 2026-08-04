‘Got a Real One’: A$AP Rocky Gets Emotional as He Reveals the Quiet Way Rihanna Has Always Shown Up for Him

Rakim “A$AP Rocky” Mayers wants the world to know why he cherishes the love of his life, Rihanna.

The Harlem-bred rapper has finally laid out how he feels about the Barbadian singer, who has been securely in his corner throughout their friendship.

Rocky, 37, and Rihanna, 38, first sparked dating rumors in 2018, six years after their “Cockiness (Love It)” remix. Their appearance at the 2019 British Fashion Awards only fueled the speculation.

Rapper A$AP Rocky opens up about his appreciation for his longtime girlfriend Rihanna. (Photo: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Rocky and Rihanna made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala. Since then, the pair have welcomed three children together.

Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee sat down with “Don’t Be Dumb” rapper for an intimate interview about his life and career.

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In a preview clip for the upcoming episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” Rocky talked about his connection to Rihanna stayed by his side during difficult times.

“She’s a real-a— b—h, bro,” Rocky told the host. “She’s not one of these Hollywood motherf–kers or newbies.”

The “Highest 2 Lowest” actor continued, “She really is a strong Black woman, and she held me down when I was at my lowest.”

“There really wasn’t no other broad that could match me,” Rocky explained.

He then ran down a few incidents where Rihanna supported him through tough experiences.

Rocky lost his father in 2012, got arrested in Sweden in 2019 over a brawl, and faced criminal assault charges in Los Angeles involving former friend Terell “A$AP Relli” Ephron in 2025.

The Swedish case ended in August 2019 with an assault conviction and a suspended sentence. In January, he was acquitted on all counts in the L.A. assault trial.

According to the A$AP Mob founding member, Rihanna was there through each of those personal hardships, particularly when he lost his dad.

“Every time I’m at my lowest and darkest place, rather we’re just friends platonically or we’re in a couple relationship, she’s always f-—g there for me,” Rocky expressed.

“My dad died on Christmas. I was on my bathroom floor in Paris crying,” she added.

Unbeknownst to him, Rihanna was also in the city at the time and showed up at Rocky’s room to console him. He had no clue how she found out where he was or the hotel room

Those warm-hearted quotes by Rocky began spreading on social media, and fans offered their thoughts on the famous dynamic duo.

“A true, sincere friendship is the foundation of any long-term relationship. So very happy for them both. This is beautiful,” an Instagram user wrote.

“We love her too, bro, so don’t play with her,” added one person on the app, while a second commenter declared, “He got a real one, he blessed to have her.”

“Did anyone else tear up? That’s some real ish,” a fan admitted, as another stated, “OMG, I’m crying. His voice is cracking and everything.”

Rihanna and Rocky in NYC last night.



“And this is my n****. Look right there. That’s my baby daddy. I fucked that n****.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/4sdfXtxl2K — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) June 11, 2026

Rihanna also opened up about dating her longtime boyfriend in a 2024 interview with The Cut.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker recalled the first time she met her future baby daddy at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, an encounter that included him touching her derrière.

“He grabbed my a—!” Rihanna confirmed. She also credited the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns for strengthening their bond.

The Grammy Award winner said, “COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like god knew we needed because we were going to start a family.”

Rihanna and Rocky are now the parents of RZA Athelston Mayers (born May 2022), Riot Rose Mayers (born August 2023), and Rocki Irish Mayers (born September 2025).