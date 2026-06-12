‘She Ain’t Lying’: Rihanna’s Take on Beauty Stops the Conversation Cold, Leaving a Room Full of Women Squirming Where They Stand

Family, friends and longtime fans in Rihanna‘s Navy know the singer has never been one to hold her tongue.

Truth be told, Riri had Twitter fingers long before her ex Drake made the phrase famous in a song.

Her unfiltered Twitter posts and clapbacks routinely went viral, turning Rihanna into one of social media’s most entertaining celebrities.

During her Twitter heyday, she sparred with Azealia Banks, Teyana Taylor, and Ciara. Now, someone else may have landed in her crosshairs.

Rihanna shocks fans after she makes shady BBL comment in a room full of women with BBLs. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Her latest unfiltered comment went viral after she rubbed a room full of women the wrong way.

The former Fenty Beauty CEO is in New York this week with her longtime boyfriend, Harlem native A$AP Rocky.

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The couple have been spotted on date nights and even made time to party in the street with the Knicks after the team won Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

In a June 9 video circulating, Rihanna linked up with former “Love and Hip Hop” star Khaotic.

They appeared to be sitting on a couch in a hotel lobby or hallway. A crew of women who star on the independent streaming platform Now That’s TV, including Nicole Zavala and Dasia Rayne, surrounded them.

The laughs were flowing in the video, but one comment about beauty from Rihanna sent fans scrambling to fill in the blanks.

“I seen a bunch of BBLs, but I didn’t see no faces yet,” says the singer before laughing in the video that cuts to another man.

What seemed to catch fans’ eyes was the woman in the back who scowled at Rihanna when the singer mentioned BBLs, an acronym for Brazilian Butt Lifts.

Behind the megawatt smile is a personality that’s just as sharp as it is unapologetic.

Though there wasn’t any context to her comment, fans couldn’t help but giggle at Bad Gyal Riri’s authenticity.

THE FACE THE GIRL IN PINK MADE WHEN SHE HEARD THE WORD BBL SJSJFJSJSLJ 😭 pic.twitter.com/ER4s92QXsN — welp. (@YSLONIKA) June 9, 2026

Both Zavala and Rayne are no strangers to cosmetic enhancements. One has openly documented her procedures, including multiple rounds of hip filler, while another’s curvier figure has also fueled speculation.

Even the woman seated beside Rihanna sported a noticeably curvy figure. This led many online viewers to speculate whether the singer’s remark left the women squirming.

One person laughing said, “Rihanna is so messy.” Another wrote, “Lmfaooo I love this lady so bad and she ain’t lying.”

A third person who found Rihanna’s comment funny typed, “Man Rihanna don’t gaf.”

A fourth person studying the woman’s reaction said, “The face she made when she heard BBL That reaction was priceless. The whole group’s energy is wild.”

The women quickly moved past the comment and later posed with the “Work” singer in photos that circulated on social media.

The photo showed the three women alongside two other women and two men gathered in the same room.

Rihanna sat on a couch in the middle of them while they all crowded around her — mostly sticking up middle fingers. The woman who made the face sat in the back near Rayne. It’s unclear if that was taken before or after Rihanna’s comment.

Though she hasn’t been identified, she looks to be one of Rayne’s social media friends whose Instagram handle is @amilli.t. She doesn’t currently follow Zavala or Khaotic, which hints that she might of been a plus-one friend of Rayne’s, who does follow both individuals.

Rihanna has yet to recognize her latest viral moment as a celebrity with desirable taste in fashion, music, and life.

Even though Rihanna rarely backs down from a feud, one celebrity managed to blast her without getting a response in return.

Singer SZA responded to the 2011 beef between Ciara and Rihanna when Ciara claimed in an interview that the “Disturbia” singer wasn’t nice to her at a party.

Rihanna responded with a now-infamous tweet, “My bad ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme,” prompting commentary across social media.

Among those weighing in was a then-unknown SZA, who questioned why they were even arguing, sliding in with a remark that largely flew under the radar at the time.

“I don’t get it. Neither @rihanna or Ciara can hold a note worth a damn … Ones just worse than the other. So wats the beef?!?” she wrote.

Years later, after Top Dawg Entertainment gave SZA’s song “Consideration” to Rihanna, fans resurfaced the old tweet again.

The “Snooze” singer eventually admitted she had been young and petty when she made the comment about Rihanna and Ciara.

Despite her reputation for clapping back on Twitter, Rihanna never publicly addressed the shade.