‘That’s Crazy’: Deranged Woman Who Targeted Rihanna and Her Family Faces Brutal Setback After Judge’s Decision Leaves Her Scrambling

Rihanna and her family can rest assured that the woman who targeted their Beverly Hills home with gunfire will not be a danger to anyone else in the near future.

Ivanna Ortiz has been jailed since the March 8 incident. The consequences of losing her grip on reality have cost the woman her freedom and now something even more priceless.

Case against woman who came after Rihanna and her family takes a shocking turn as a judge makes one decision that alters the rest of her life. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

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A TMZ report surfaced on April 21 revealing a Florida judge ruled that the 35-year-old is no longer permitted to have contact with the child.

The sole exception to the decision requires Ortiz’s ex to approve of all access between the mother and child, leaving him with full custody and decision-making regarding their daughter. A final decision regarding custody is expected after the criminal trial.

“For once the system is doing all the right things. She clearly needed help. I pray Rihanna is doing well after all of that. It’s a sad situation on all ends,” an Instagram user commented on a post with the latest update on the case.

Two more people commented, “I feel sorry for that kid,” and “Don’t just lock mom away, though. Get her some help.” While others remarked, “Jealousy is self damaging,” and “ hit hard.” Another said, “Oh No and she got kids…that’s crazy.”

Oritz fired more than a dozen rounds of gunfire into the “ANTI” singer and her partner, A$AP Rocky’s residence after alleging Rihanna and other celebrities had been taunting her. The delusional accusations included rants such as claiming, “I keep telling her to stop harassing me, and she keeps doing it. She keeps harassing me.”

This is Ivanna Ortiz, the woman who tried to take Rihanna’s life. Here she is in a video from a month ago expressing her dislike for Rihanna…. pic.twitter.com/6hIgEgopvl — ۟ (@headnavy) March 9, 2026

She alleged that trips to Ulta were a trigger for the alleged acts of hostility she endured. “The Devil tries to antagonize me or instigate against me by the pictures that are there… I went in there and saw Rihanna, and she looked so bad,” said Ortiz.

The climax of her irrational beliefs unfolded when Ortiz drove a white Tesla to the Fenty Beauty founder’s home wearing a wig and wielding a weapon.

Ortiz fired 20 rounds from an AR-15 rifle in an Airstream trailer in the driveway, where Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were located, and into their home, where multiple bullets struck the nursery where their children — sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, seven months — and a nanny were located. A neighboring residence was also struck. No injuries were reported.

The A-listers’ security team was seen loading bags into a vehicle soon after the shooting as Rihanna, Rocky, their kids, and staff fled Los Angeles.

Ortiz pleaded not guilty to attempted murder of the family and other counts through her attorney during a March 26 court hearing. AP News reported that Ortiz initially refused to speak with detectives following her arrest; however, she broke her silence to comment, “I would like to say that I wasn’t attempting murder. But that’s all I wanted to say.”

The woman’s lawyer asked that her bond be reduced from $1.875 million to $70,000. Prosecutors asked that the seven-figure bond remain in place, arguing “this case involves an extremely dangerous deliberate shooting into occupied homes.”

Judge Theresa McGonigle upheld the prosecution’s request and prohibited Ortiz from practicing as a licensed speech pathologist.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted spending time in New York City since the frightening ordeal. Their children have been shielded from the spotlight, with Rocki making her big debut on the cover of W magazine’s Pop Issue as Ortiz’s custody battle made headlines.

The fashion icon gushed about the milestone on Instagram, writing, “cover girrrrrlz!!!

baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover! came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!!” Rihanna gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky’s daughter in September 2025.

A behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot gave fans a glimpse at singer cradling, kissing, and playing with Rocki in between poses. She playfully calls her baby girl a “fashion killa” and doted over the baby rocking couture ensembles before turning a year old.

A source for People divulged that Rihanna was “over the moon about her baby girl” following the announcement of Rocki’s birth. Adding, “It’s already brought a whole new energy to the family” and that the superstar has “always dreamed of having a little girl.”

The proud mom shares an adorable bond with her boys, too. Fans have witnessed some of her adorable boy-mom moments while attending fashion shows with RZA and Riot and in campaign shoots for her SavagexFenty clothing drops.