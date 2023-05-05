‘If That’s What You Want to Call It’: Rasheeda Frost’s ‘Successful Marriage’ Post to Her Husband, Kirk, Opens Pandora’s Box of Past Marital Issues

Rasheeda Frost’s appreciation post for her husband, Kirk Frost, has caused fans to revisit the couple’s troubled past. The two have been married for over two decades, but their relationship has been anything but squeaky clean.

In one of her latest uploads, the “Marry Me” artist showed fans what a “successful marriage” is by uploading a video collage filled with a combination of throwback photos and recent flicks of her and Kirk.

Rasheeda’s appreciation post for her husband, Kirk Frost, derails when fans bring up their previous marital issues. (Photo: @rasheeda/Instagram)

“At the root of every successful marriage is a strong partnership,” she wrote. “& yes u gone go through sh*t but this is what over 25 years of love look like! @frost117.”



Rasheeda continued, “btw… It’s not our anniversary posted just because!”

Her video received over 890,000 plays and more than 93,000 likes. It also has drew more than 2,700 comments filled with individuals applauding their love.

“You guys are a true testimony of marriage. The good, the bad, the ugly , and how to recover when the bows has been betrayed. I love it. You guys came back stronger then ever”



“If you can take it, you can make it. May God continue to bless your union.”

While Rasheeda’s video was met with a few positive reactions, several fans side-eyed her definition of what a successful union looks like.

“If this love i don’t want it.”



“If that’s what you want to call it then.”



“This is what 25 years of STUPIDITY looks like.”

“I woulda folded years ago. Y’all be built Ford Tough.”

“Curt don’t look happy in none of those pics! You smiling tho.”

Everytime Rasheeda gets on the internet and tries to tell us about this grand 25 year love her and Kirk have.. pic.twitter.com/SIFrRDPwLd — 🍰The Cake Lady🍰 (@GotMiAAngel) May 4, 2023

Rasheeda and Kirk’s relationship was put on full display during their time on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Throughout the seasons, they maintained a reputation of being a strong, healthy, loving couple.

However, that reputation soon crumbled after various incidents on the show. During season two in 2013, he cheated on his then-pregnant wife the night he enjoyed a hot tub session with his castmate Benzino, Bambi, and another woman.

Oh Kirk! 🤦🏽‍♀️ We'll NEVER EVER forget the infamous #LHHATL hot tub fiasco! Did he cross the line? pic.twitter.com/7AIAj5HAhp — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) September 4, 2020

Fast forward to season six, where the D-Lo Entertainment manager cheated again with a younger woman.

Not only did Kirk cheat on Rasheeda with a former stripper named Jasmine Washington, but he also fathered a son outside of their marriage, causing tensions between the two mothers of his children.

After all of the drama entered their relationship, the Pressed CEO constantly found herself juggling the decisions of divorcing her husband or working things out.

Though Kirk constantly received backlash for stepping out on his wife, Rasheeda previously admitted that she, too, once cheated on her husband early on in their relationship.

“We’ve had dishonesty from both sides of us,” she said in a 2019 episode. “In this marriage, we’ve had infidelity from both sides of this marriage.”

Though they’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, it looks as if the Frosts have been able to forgive, move on and improve their holy matrimony.