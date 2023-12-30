Rasheeda Frost Says She Refuses to Apologize to K. Michelle Again Over Memphitz Drama After Apologizing 10 Years Ago: ‘We’ve Had Conversations’

Over the years, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Rasheeda Frost has avoided K. Michelle‘s many attempts to bait he into an apology after Rasheeda cast doubt on the singer’s story about being physically abused by her ex-boyfriend and music producer, Memphitz Wright.

The “Can’t Raise a Man” singer spoke about the incident on the show during a sit-down with Frost, who called her a liar at the time, adding that she was friends with Michelle’s ex.

“You’re playing the public trying to make them think you were abused but we know that story has a lot of holes in it,” the rapper tweeted back in 2012. “So, the police came to the hotel and seen you beat and abused like you telling the world and didn’t lock up a Black man in Memphis, TN????…You claiming you didn’t want to press charges, but they would of took that into there own hands by law.”

Wright later sued his ex, “LHH: ATL,” and the show’s executive producer Mona Scott-Young for defamation.

However, court records from the defamation suit presented by The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution reveal that a physical altercation did take place between the two at a Memphis hotel in 2009. He reportedly attempted to quiet Michelle by putting a pillow over her mouth, which the court found to be an act of violence. The documents also reveal that Wright later sent her text messages threatening to murder K. Michelle’s son. Wright lost his suit.

K. Michelle and fans have encouraged Rasheeda to publically apologize for her remarks but she stubbornly avoided the topic altogether until now.

“I’m not apologizing, I’m not doing none of that,” Rasheeda said to her husband, Kirk Frost, in a video on Instagram Live.

Kirk said his wife already apologized to K. Michelle during the reunion episode. “Go look and shut up,” he exclaimed. “Go look and see that s—t happened 12 years ago.”

I never liked Bag Lady aka Rasheeda after her nasty feud with K.Michelle on “Love And Hip Hop ATL”. How she treated K.Michelle on public television was disgusting and deplorable. Like, how stupid she must’ve felt after her “friends” Memphitz and Toya Wright were proven wrong. pic.twitter.com/35qBnUihve — DC (@BLKStudentNurse) July 9, 2023

Rasheeda decided to give fans more clarity about her remarks in a YouTube video, stating that what she initially said, “came out the wrong way.”

“I’ve had conversations and I’m sorry that you guys don’t know that I’ve actually had conversations with that young lady and we’ve spoken and I’ve apologized on that same platform that you’ve seen everything else.”

She continued, “She and I had conversations. I wished her well. I told K. Michelle and I apologized to her and wished her the best, we wished each other well. I always told her, I was like, ‘Girl you can sing your ass off. No matter if we getting along or not.'”

“Once we had that conversation and spoke again after …around the same time again. And then after that, we said that you know, ‘everything was cool.’ We apologized and everybody wished each other the best.”

The serial business owner added that she intentionally “chose not to comment” on other things that have been said on the internet over the years. But she wanted to address the false “narrative” that she doesn’t support women who have suffered from domestic violence.

“Me not being supportive of women who have been through domestic violence or anything like that, that is not who I am at all. Never not that,” she said.

WELP 😭| K Michelle makes it clear that it’s still “f*ck Rasheeda” when a fan questioned if she’d apologized for doubting her story of Memphitz abusing her all those years ago.



I mean… if someone accused me of lying about something so traumatic I’d probably feel the same. Would… pic.twitter.com/pfShMXk7uD — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 9, 2023

Kirk later joined his wife in the video, reiterating that Rasheeda and K. Michelle talked during season 2 of “L&HH: ATL.”

“Rasheeda been apologized. Carter is 10, Carter was in her belly when she apologized,” he stated about their youngest son.

The “Marry Me” singer explained that she cannot take back what she said but she wants to continue moving forward with life.

K. Michelle recently spoke about their drama in August during an interview with The Shade Room. She accused Rasheeda of blocking her from “getting her hair” or doing anything in the city of Atlanta. “And then gone sit on panels of women empowerment and sit up there adn always attacking a woman.”

She clearly did not accept Rasheeda’s apology because she told the reporter, “It’s up for forever.”