‘Once You Cheat and Have a Kid on Me? You’re Not My Soulmate’: Rasheeda Frost’s Anniversary Post to Husband Kirk Has Fans Bringing Up His Past Infidelity

“Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Rasheeda Frost can’t seem to escape fans mentioning her husband Kirk Frost’s infidelity.

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary and to honor this milestone, the “Marry Me” rapper decided to upload a compilation of videos that showed her with her hubby loving up on each other as “Anniversary” by Tony! Toni! Toné! played in the background of her video.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 22: Rasheeda and Kirk Frost attend Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Her Instagram letter started with, “I really don’t have the words to fully express our union! Love is so many things & has so many sides.”

She then called Kirk her “soulmate” and continued with, “Our journey through this life is exceptionally unexplainable! I love you so much @frost117.”

Rasheeda included a message that through all the hardships they’ve faced, they “pushed TF through and today we celebrate 23 years of marriage #happyanniversary I love you till the end [red hearts] #dafrost #anniversary #love #blacklove”

While some of Rasheeda’s castmates such as Adizia “Bambi” Benson Karlie Redd, “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star Yandy Smith and more congratulated her and Kirk on being together for more than two decades, many fans, on the other hand, weren’t for celebrating a union that includes infidelity by Kirk that resulted in the creation of a life.

“Once you cheat and have a kid on me? You’re not my soulmate, I am not “strong” [laughing emojis] divorce me chile”



“Love is not having a man turned his back on the love child he made out of wedlock just to prove you’re #1”

Though many comments weren’t in favor of the couple’s love, a few defended Rasheeda’s decision to stick beside her man, noting that people do change and grow.

“Nothing wrong with starting over and doing it right”



“23 years, y’all have no clue what can happen during that time. Let them live their life. Something you might never know nothing about.”

Rasheeda and Kirk’s relationship has been documented throughout their time on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,” where fans have seen Kirk’s infidelity broadcast in various episodes. Not only did the D-Lo Entertainment manager cheat on his wife, he also had a baby outside of their marriage.

Although a lot of heat has been placed on Kirk, in a 2019 episode Rasheeda admitted to cheating on him earlier in their relationship.

“We’ve had dishonesty from both sides of us in this marriage. We’ve had infidelity from both sides of this marriage,” she said.

Fans will always have their personal opinions on this relationship, however, it looks like the Frosts are only focused on what makes them happy, which seemingly is each other.