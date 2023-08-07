‘After All That Cheating…’: Fans Give Kirk Frost the Side Eye After He Shares the Secret to His 23-Year Marriage with Rasheeda Despite Having an Outside Baby

Kirk Frost decided to share the secret to maintaining his 23-year marriage to Rasheeda Frost, but fans won’t let him forget about his past infidelities or his love child.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star recently went on Instagram Live with his co-stars Lil Scrappy and real estate agent Eric Whitehead. During their lengthy conversation, Frost began to talk about how he and Rasheeda managed to stay together despite the many difficulties that arose in their relationship.

Frost has been married to Rasheeda since 1999, and come December, they will celebrate 24 years of marriage. But their relationship has been marred with multiple rumors and accusations of him cheating.

Fans remind Kirk Frost of his infidelity after he shares the secret to his 23-year marriage with Rasheeda. (Pictured: Rasheeda and Kirk Frost @rasheeda/Instagram)

In an eight-minute clip captured by 9MagTV, the music executive can first be heard addressing those who have previously side-eyed his marriage.

“I’m not perfect, and I did f–k up in my relationship at one point in time when me and Rasheeda was talking about splitting,” he said.

Lil Scrappy, who recently went through a divorce with Bambi, interrupted Frost to give the “Marry Me” artist her props for staying “down” regardless of her and her husband’s issues.

Whitehead, who is also going through a divorce with Sierra Gates, also added, “Salute Rasheeda.”

However, Frost suggested that he should have “stayed down” as well during their relationship roadblocks. “I should’ve never got into the s–t I got into too. I should’ve took my time out, find myself, and chill the f–k out.”

He continued, “I was married for 23 years, with a one f–k up. I have, you know and people be like, they love to judge you. See this is the world we live in, they got something to say about you, but ain’t nobody been having that one person, one girl or one guy for 23 years.”



The D-Lo record label founder then noted that he is not a “perfect” person but he has taken accountability for his infidelity.

“Did I f–k up before? Yes, I did. Was I wrong? Yes I was. Am I sorry for it? Yes I am,” he said before expressing his regret in stepping out on his wife. “I’m truly sorry for what I brung to my family, what I did to Rasheeda, what I did in all.”

Frost and Rasheeda share two sons together, Ky and Karter.

Lil Scrappy and Whitehead gave Frost and Rasheeda credit for not dwelling on the cheating scandal, but instead moving on with forgiveness to become a better union.

“Y’all are blossoming right now as a couple,” the “No Problem” rapper said.

Whitehead concurred, “I idolize that, me personally and I always tell you that cause 23 years is strong and to go through the hardships and for her to thug it out, that’s real.”

Though Scrappy and Whitehead applauded Frost for his candid conversation, several commenters under the video couldn’t seem to get behind his message.

“Being real is staying down after he cheated…. & these guys giving advice!!”



“They key is having a forgiving wife.”

“After all that cheating, having a baby etc….. boy bye-”

“Kirk NOBODY will ever take RELATIONSHIP advice from YOU.”

With the Frost Bistro facing delays, Kirk & Rasheeda bump heads! 💥#LHHATL is all-new TONIGHT at 8p, now on @MTV! 👏🏾 #MTVTuesdays pic.twitter.com/DsEeNjYggx — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 1, 2023

In 2017, it was revealed that Kirk had an affair with ex-stripper Jasmine Washington, which led to a love child. The public scandal played out for fans to see during the sixth season of “LHH: ATL.”

Since then, Rasheeda has stuck beside her man despite social media users telling her to leave him alone. Though many have cast judgment on Frost for cheating on his wife, Rasheeda has previously confessed that she, too, was not loyal early on in their relationship.

“We’ve had infidelity from both sides of this marriage,” the Pressed boutique CEO admitted in a 2019 episode.

Nevertheless, it appears that the couple has managed to forgive each other and seemingly improve their union.