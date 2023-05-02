‘You’re Not Going Out Like That’: Jamie Foxx’s Longtime Friend is ‘Begging’ for the Actor’s Healing, Asks Fans to Continue Praying as Foxx Remains in the Hospital

Eric Marlon Bishop, professionally known as actor Jamie Foxx, continues to remain hospitalized after suffering an undisclosed “medical complication” while shooting a film.

His longtime friend and industry vet Charlie Mack made a public plea online asking for prayers as the entertainer recovers at a facility in Atlanta.

Jamie Foxx receives support from longtime friend and music vet Charlie Mack as he recovers in the hospital. (Photos: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram, @charliemackfirstout/Instagram)

“We need you back Bro @iamjamiefoxx you’re fighter, strong & resilient so I know your fortitude. Your not going out like that,” he wrote. “As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity!! You’re test becomes your testimony!! We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you!!”

Mack went on plead for the restoration of his “brotha” to come back “stronger & better than before.”

“I have absolutely no shame in asking pleading & begging for your merciful healing powers over our brotha now in your time not ours for miracle,” he continued. “I must & will thank you in advance your gracious humble servant Kareem Abdullah aka Charlie Mack Ameen!”

Fans echoed Mack’s sentiments in the comments section, including celebrities like E-40, Brely Evans, Lee Daniels, Nicci Gilbert, Clifton Powell, and comedians, DeRay David, Arsenio Hall, and Earthquake. They each shared an array of red hearts and praying hands emojis, or supportive words.

MC Lyte began, “Oh Lord in your mighty mighty mighty name we ask that you send an abundance of angels and put your prayer warriors to work oh dear God. Please, we beg of you to spare our brother, heal him and make him whole. A full recovery, dear God is what we are expecting.”

“We are calling upon the strength of all those that are near dear God. That they all keep a word of prayer and thankfulness Lord God,” she continued. “That we all understand your power and your mercy. Dear God we pray for a rapid bountiful manifestation of your everlasting presence in our brother Jamie. In your hands dear God is our only way. You are the way!!! In Jesus’ name AMEN.”

Actress Brelyn Evans concluded her message with, “We ask you oh God to heal our brother Eric now in the name of Jesus AMEN.”

Foxx ex-girlfriend, actress Katie Holmes is apparently “deeply concerned” about her former lover of nearly six years, per Radar Online.

From Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” pic.twitter.com/WHdySwYBRN — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 13, 2023

It’s been two weeks since Foxx’s oldest daughter Corinne Foxx shared a post on Instagram notifying fans of her father’s status. Without disclosing his condition, she informed social media that he had a “medical complication” on April 12. At the time, she stated that he was in “recovery.”

“@iamjamiefoxx is a real one!!! And he deserves to live for a long time,” Mack wrote on April 14. @iamjamiefoxx holds everyone down all the time!!!Now let’s do the same.”

Foxx was reportedly rushed to the hospital on April 11 and according to TMZ, several family members came in town to visit him. A source told the outlet he was “communicating,” suggesting he may have been unable to speak at one point.

Gossip of the City Tea issued an Instagram post on April 13 saying Foxx “suffered a stroke and required surgery. He’s stable for now,” but no evidence has emerged to substantiate that claim, nor did Gossip of the City Tea cite any.

He was “steadily improving” within days and by April 26, mutiple outlets began reporting that Foxx was ‘lucky to be alive.’ Doctors had to revive him after he was reportedly “touch and go for days.”

“Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention,” an insider told Radar Online. “He’s very lucky he got the treatment he did.”

Since then there have been few public updates about the R&B singer’s recovery process.

Foxx was in Atlanta filming his new movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. As executive producer, he reportedly had a “major meltdown” on set and fired four staffers. After a series of delays, production moved forward with a stunt double in the 55-year-old’s place.

Many are praying and hoping for Foxx’s speedy recovery.

