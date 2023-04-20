‘Come Back Even Stronger’: Jamie Foxx Receives Well-Wishes from Sherri Shepherd Amid Reports the Actor Is ‘Healing’ After Suffering ‘Medical Complication’

Sherri Shepherd is the latest celebrity friend and fan of fellow comedian Jamie Foxx to share a heartfelt tribute following his stay at a medical facility, where he is said to be recovering well.

Last week, the Oscar winner was rushed to an Atlanta-area hospital after experiencing a “medical complication,” according to his daughter Corinne Foxx.

She shared a brief post on Instagram on April 12 asking for privacy on behalf of her family. As previously reported, doctors are still undergoing tests to determine what exactly happened.

“He is healing,” a source told “Entertainment Tonight.” “He feels the love from everyone.”

Wishing him a speedy recovery, Shepherd penned a lengthy caption on Instagram, attached with a throwback picture of herself and the “Ray” actor together.

She said she had been going through old photographs when she came across one of herself and Foxx on the set of “The Jamie Foxx Show.” The actress played the role of Sheila, a friend of Garcelle Beauvais‘ character Francesca ‘Fancy’ Monroe.

The 55-year-old entertainer began with, “I was going through old photos and found this picture of @iamjamiefoxx from back in the day.”

“I came up with Jamie doing standup comedy and I use to watch in awe every nite when Jamie walked onstage & created magic with his hysterical characters and endless jokes,” she wrote. “Sooo many stories we have from the trenches when we were both struggling comics trying to make it.”

Shepherd also recalled auditioning for “In Living Color” but not being cast as Foxx was landing a spot in the groundbreaking show. She also mentioned another time she and the “Sleepless” star were experiencing a similar struggle.

“We both auditioned for #inlivingcolor. Jamie made it but I didn’t and I was devastated,” she said. “Jamie hugged me and said, ‘don’t worry Sherri, it’s coming for you’. I never forgot his words. Whenever we ran into each other it was always a laugh & hug of ‘we started from the bottom now we here,'” she continued, quoting Drake’s lyrics.

“When Jamie sits on my talkshow, I will remind him of the time he had nowhere to go & slept at my apartment that I was getting evicted from. We laughed all nite long at our crazy circumstances and talked about our dreams of making it.”

The ‘Sherri” host went on to credit Foxx for hiring her as a struggling comic and changing her life. She also penned her well-wishes for the beloved actor and praised him for being “one of the good ones.”

“Always a friend,” she said. “Always looking out & extending a hand and you casted an unknown struggling female comic on your hit show and changed her life. I will forever be indebted to you. Get well Jamie.”

Shepherd concluded, “We are all praying for you. Take some time to rest & come back even stronger. You got work to do.”

Fans applauded Shepherd for sharing the entertaining story and sent well-wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery.

Foxx had been in Atlanta filming scenes for his movie “Back in Action,” opposite Cameron Diaz, and was spotted on set one day before he was taken to the hospital.

Several celebs and entertainers like David Alan Grier, Van Lathan Jr. wrote, LeBron James, Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington and more also sent the “When I First Saw You” vocalist well-wishes.

“Entertainment Tonight” reports that production was informed the following day that Foxx was ill and would be two hours late to set. Next came a call that the “White House Down” actor was not coming at all, which suspended filming for the day.

“Back in Action” has chosen to go forward with filming this week using a stunt double to stand in for Foxx’s role. Prior to this, production in London was halted after Foxx reportedly had a “major meltdown” on the set and fired four staffers, which was followed by rumors of a celebrity extortion plot at the U.K. location.

The Netflix action movie is directed by Seth Gordon and also stars Glen Close.