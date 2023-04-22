Report: Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized Two Weeks After Medical Scare, Martin Lawrence Seemingly Gives Update

Earlier in April, comedian/actor/musician Jamie Foxx’s oldest daughter Corinne Foxx informed the world her multi-talented dad was hospitalized in Georgia due to a “medical complication” while filming an upcoming movie.

While fans from all over the world have been praying and sending positive vibes out for Foxx, little has been said about his status and/or his illness.

New reports are now saying the Oscar-winning actor’s health is improving.

“He’s OK, thank God. He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation,” an insider shared with People magazine on April 21.

Other sources are reporting he is on the long road to recovery and they are optimistic.

Close friend Martin Lawrence said this week during an interview with Extra, right before receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, “I hear he’s doing better… My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood.”

Lawrence added, “Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person.”

Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, has been hospitalized since Tuesday, April 11. While he was filming the Netflix-produced movie, “Back in Action,” he did not get sick on set. The last day he was seen on set was the day before, Monday, April 10.

Corinne Foxx shared with the world her father’s condition and solicited prayers on social media.

The 29-year-old wrote on behalf of her family, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”

Adding, “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The production marks the first time he and Cameron Diaz have been on screen together since their holiday remake of “Annie” starring Quevenzhané Wallis, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Eden Duncan-Smith.

Since being under medical care, production on the project has resumed. A stunt double has been hired to film much of Foxx’s remaining parts.