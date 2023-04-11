Production for Jamie Foxx’s New Film with Cameron Diaz Halted Again After Bomb Scare Following His ‘Meltdown’ on Set, Leaving Four Staffers Fire

Last month, the new film “Back In Action,” starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, shut down production after Foxx reportedly had a “major meltdown” on set and fired four staffers. Production has been stalled once again, reportedly following the discovery of a bomb.

Jamie Foxx (L) and Cameron Diaz (R) (Photo: @dishnation screenshot/Twitter)

According to The Sun, the Netflix movie was shut down after an unexploded bomb from World War II was found on the set at East London’s Royal Docks, just as two big stunts were about to be filmed.

One of the stunts included a major explosion. Experts believe there are at least 100,000 tons of unexploded bombs in waters around the UK.

“The production expected the scene to go off with a bang — but nobody could have predicted it would all be derailed by a bomb,” reported the outlet. “The stunt was booked to take place last month at the dock. A 24-metre barrier was being erected into the river, where the explosion would take place.”

The shutdown is said to have cost the production hundreds of thousands in British pounds, but safety was the top priority for the film’s producers.

“Safety was the main priority, so after speaking with the police and relevant authorities the whole thing was canceled. Naturally, that part of the river is never normally disturbed, so it’s been left as it is.”

Foxx celebrates his birthday with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close on the set of "Back in Action" pic.twitter.com/D9RapjcILo — Jamie Foxx News (@jamiefoxxUS) December 13, 2022

The scenes were filmed in front of a green screen instead, at Longcross Studios in Surrey.

Production on “Back In Action” also shut down previously after Foxx fired four staffers. Insiders claimed that the 55-year-old actor fired several producers and a driver after an extortion attempt targeting celebrities working on the film was discovered.

Foxx coaxed Diaz out of retirement to star in the film, and rumors ran rampant that Diaz would retire again following the on-set drama. The two previously worked together on the “Annie” remake in 2014, and “Any Given Sunday” in 1999, and Foxx was able to get the 50-year-old actress to return to work from retirement by promising her she’d have fun.

Actress Glenn Close is also set to star in the film, and recent footage of the two actresses on set was shared on Twitter on April 10. Foxx was reportedly filming another scene for the film back in Atlanta.

Cameron Diaz dances for joy Glenn Close on Back In Action set while Jamie Foxx films separately https://t.co/CyCfc7ZSae pic.twitter.com/Mlyes4xnFU — RCFC Fan 2021 (@2021Rcfc) April 10, 2023

Cameron retired in 2018, to spend more time with her husband, Benji Madden, and their 3-year-old daughter, Raddix. The on-set drama reportedly has not caused any rift between Foxx and Cameron, according to a source of the outlet.

“When you are in a position of authority, sometimes you have to make decisions to let people go who do not share the same vision as you,” said the source. “Cameron is a businessperson and understands that this is necessary at times and, honestly, Jamie is the only reason that she is doing this film and they are still very close.”

“Back In Action” will stream on Netflix in early 2024.