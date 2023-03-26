Cameron Diaz Set to Retire Again Following On-Set Drama of Jamie Foxx Film ‘Back in Action’

Actress Cameron Diaz is reportedly quitting acting again following the on-set drama of the new Jamie Foxx film, “Back in Action.” The Netflix film is shooting again in London after previously ceasing production over Foxx allegedly having an on-set “meltdown.”

The “Ray” actor shut-down production of the film after a financial plot to scam celebrities was investigated. According to The Sun, Foxx had a “major meltdown” on the set and fired four staffers from the production, including an executive producer, two directors, and his driver. The outlet claimed that someone on-set tried to steal £33,000, or around $40,000 from Foxx, prompting a call to the police.

“One staffer has been sacked, and there are investigations after someone tried to get access to £33,000 in cash from Jamie Foxx,” claimed the source.

Diaz had retired from acting following her last role in the remake of “Annie” with Foxx in 2014, and the “Robin Hood” actor coaxed the “Charlie’s Angels” actress out of early retirement to work on the Netflix movie. The two also worked together on the film “Any Given Sunday.”

The 50-year-old actress was enjoying being back at work prior to the on-set drama, according to People magazine.

Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx get back to work after his ‘meltdown’ https://t.co/ydj8TSi4lX pic.twitter.com/aGaQO2xLZ7 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 24, 2023

“Cameron has been filming in London for several weeks,” a source told the outlet. “She was nervous before she arrived in London, but then very excited. … Filming has been amazing. Cameron really enjoys it.”

The Daily Mail reports that Diaz “likely won’t return to the world of film after wrapping the project” but claimed that she had no issues with Foxx.

“She’s had such a hard time being away from her family and hates the ‘drama and confrontation’ that so often erupts on movie sets,” said a source to the outlet. “These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix.”

Diaz is married to musician Benji Madden and the two have a 3-year-old son, Raddix.