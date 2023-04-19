‘Her Natural Body Got Surgeons Punching the Air’: Teyana Taylor Grabs Fans’ Attention While Effortlessly Flexing Her Toned Abs

Teyana Taylor has fans reconsidering their summer body plans after taking a look at her unbelievably toned abs.

Taylor, 32, was just one of several stars who flocked to the desert for the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, April 15-16.

The singer shared a series of photos from her time in Indio, California, showing off her retro-inspired festival looks. But a few snapshots stood out more than others.

Teyana Taylor shows off her ripped abs at Coachella’s Neon Carnival. (Photo: @teyanataylor/Instagram)

On April 18, she posted a carousel of images from the Neon Carnival that showed her dressed in a pair of green reptilian pants, a knitted crop top, and a few body jewelry accents.

While her threads were eye-catching, it was her washboard abs that stole the show.

Related: Teyana Taylor’s Post-Baby Body Steals Spotlight In Husband Iman Shumpert’s Video

Floods of admiring supporters left comments swooping over The Aunties Production founder’s physique. They wrote:

“Her natural body got surgeons punching the air…sheesh.”

“I feel like the abs are completely permanent.”

“God will never give me this kind of body bc he knows I ain’t gonna know how to act.”

“People this fine don’t realize how fine they are, they wear it like a superpower……..”

Taylor’s body is somewhat of a phenomenon. After having two kids, daughters Iman Tayla and Rue Rose, with husband Iman Shumpert, she seemed to snap back more fit than ever.

Six days after giving birth to her second child in 2020, she shared a photo of her belly, which had almost completely returned to its pre-pregnancy six-pack.

i'm starting a weights class in a few weeks! i can't wait to look exactly like teyana taylor in "fade" pic.twitter.com/A2dRyl1qlp — Tropical Hot Dog Night (@jf_sarah) August 25, 2018

In 2016, she had tongues wagging when she appeared oiled and shredded with toned muscles in Kanye West’s video for “Fade.” To fans’ surprise, in 2017, she revealed that her impressive physique was not the byproduct of a strict exercise regimen or diet.

“Wellness sounds like some healthy s—t. I eat any and everything,” Taylor told The Cut. “I love flavors; I don’t like textures. It’s hard to take down a vegetable without hearing that crunch. No matter how much I try, eating vegetables is really hard.”

Admittedly, the Harlem native is not just sitting around hoping that genetics will continue to keep her in shape.

“I dance. I have a dance fitness program called Fade2Fit, where we do live videos of us dancing. … I do it every day, and I have to choreograph it every day. I haven’t had any complaints yet, so I’m happy about that,” added the “Coming 2 America” actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor opened up about experiencing insecurities about her body just like everyone else.

“People see me and think that I have the most perfect body, but they don’t realize that I have struggled just like they do,” she said.

Taylor continued, “If I lift up a weight, I automatically get super strong. That’s why I get intimidated and stay away from the gym. … Sometimes I can even photograph a little bit harsh. Some people will be like, ‘Oh girl, stop!’

She added, “But everybody has their own personal struggles, and when I want to gain weight it’s hard.”

It is safe to say that most of Taylor’s fans would gladly take on her challenges after seeing the new photos of her toned-up figure.