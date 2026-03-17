‘Putting Your Hands on a Female’: Teyana Taylor Unleashes the Truth Behind Her Viral Confrontation with a Security Guard — and the Backstory Changes Everything

Teyana Taylor has been on quite a high for about a year now following the success of her film “One Battle After Another,” which earned her first Golden Globe as Best Supporting Actress.

Taylor is known for showing up and showing out in fashion at award shows and red carpets, consistently one of the best-dressed celebrities, always wearing a smile and exuding outstanding energy.

But that energy went out the window during a tense exchange between her and a man.

Teyana Taylor goes off on security guard at the Oscars for shoving her. (Photos: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, X/@Matt Wallace888)

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Viral footage captured the mother of two after an individual disrupted her moment of happiness at the Oscars on March 15.

A source spoke with Variety, explaining that an altercation between Taylor and a security guard broke out after she and the rest of the “One Battle After Another” cast and crew won the award for Best Picture. Following their win, they all wanted to go back on stage with Warner Bros. bosses Pam Abdy and Mike DeLuca to take a group photo.

“You’re a man putting your hands on a female,” Taylor yelled at someone off camera.

Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

“You’re very rude,” she continued three times. Even Abdy appeared to have her back and told the security guard that his behavior was “very uncalled for.”

Taylor then turned to a woman behind her who seemingly asked why she was upset. She said, “Because he’s putting his hands on a female. What are you doing? He literally shoved me. He wouldn’t even let her up, he was damn near shoving her. What’s the problem?”

She later told the woman, “Everybody’s having a good time. But when you get to shoving, that’s a different story.”

The singer reiterated, “Do not touch me. Do not shove. Do not push me.”

A witness confirmed, “Pam Abdy and Mike DeLuca were having trouble getting up onto the stage, so Teyana came down to get Pam, and when she went to go back up, there was a security guard who forcibly stopped them from going back to the stage and put his hands on Teyana.”

According to the source, even though the security guard saw the crew on stage, he still forcibly tried to stop them from returning to the stage for the photo.

Taylor later reflected on the moment in an interview with TMZ, saying, “Security was just doing a lot. There’s always that one, but I’m perfectly fine. I’m happy. There’s nothing to wonder. The first thing people do is definitely make assumptions. But at the end of the day I just don’t tolerate disrespect, especially when it’s unwarranted and unprovoked.”

In a statement from Security Industry Specialists, the incident between Taylor and a member of our security team was described as a “brief interaction” that occurred among a large crowd.

“During that interaction, there was incidental contact and we regret that the situation escalated. This is not the standard of professionalism we expect from our team, and we have addressed the matter internally to help ensure situations like this do not happen again.”

The Academy also made a statement about the incident.

“We were extremely upset to learn about the experience endured by Teyana Taylor at the end of the Oscars ceremony last night. We have worked with Teyana over the last several months during awards season, and she has been nothing short of remarkable, supportive, kind, and all about community.

Though the incident was with our outside security firm SIS, the experience of every single guest is our responsibility. We have made it clear to them that this behavior is not acceptable. We want to thank Teyana for showing remarkable grace, and we are taking the appropriate measures to ensure this does not happen again.”

Fans on Popbase’s page cheered her on, writing, “Teyana doesn’t play. Right on sis.” Another supporter typed, “She’s such a beautiful woman and definitely not to be messed with.”

A third said, “I’m glad she called him out and held him accountable.” And Taylor agreed,

“Thank you to @TheAcademy, I really appreciate your unwavering love & support,” she wrote on X. She shared another post that seemed to address criticism about her over-the-top behavior at the Oscars, including her overzealous clapping after losing to Amy Madigan for Best Supporting Actress.

Another hilarious clip shows Taylor jokingly putting Hollywood legend Paul Thomas Anderson in a headlock while running on stage to accept “Best Picture.”

“People really watched Teyana Taylor enjoy herself all throughout award season and decided that was embarrassing. I’m sorry she didn’t sit there looking miserable,” read the post shared on Taylor’s X page.

Though the night ended a little rocky, Taylor eventually got over it and continued to celebrate her win at the after party. She swapped out her sleek black-and-white Chanel dress into a white open-back Chanel gown.