‘It’s Not the Same’: Janet Jackson Gives the ‘Ultimate Compliment’ While Showing Up for Tribute to Her Solo Era, But That ‘Michael’ Absence Still Feels Awkward

Grammy Award-winning artist Janet Jackson reportedly declined to be featured in the new film about her superstar brother, the late Michael Jackson, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t still getting her flowers.

Their baby sister, La Toya Jackson, admitted that Janet declined to be included in the film ‘Michael,” which is receiving rave reviews in theaters and has an over 97% from Rotten Tomatoes. This drew shock from fans who miss their “Scream” domination and questioned Janet’s absence.

Janet Jackson’s public support for a tribute to her solo career after declining to participate in the film about her family and brother Michael.” (Photo by Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images)

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However, Janet did co-sign the efforts of musician Teyana Taylor, who paid homage to the “Rhythm Nation” singer in a surprising way.

Taylor honored Jackson for People magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful issue by transforming into the “If” singer’s tour look from back in 1993-1995, the Janet World Tour.

She recreated Jackson’s white military-style costume during the show, with the help of designers Baba Jagne + Laurel DeWitt, hair stylist Lateafa Alvaranga, and makeup artist Yeika Glow.

“Everyone knows I’m obsessed with Janet,” said Taylor. “I’ve already recreated so many of her iconic looks, so I wanted to do something that’s a little different and unexpected.”

Fans loved the re-creation after a comparison made the rounds on social media. One fan gave Taylor high marks and wrote, “My favorite look from Janet, she gets it!”

Teyana Taylor made it her mission to recreate one of Janet Jackson’s most iconic looks and she did NOT disappoint ✨ pic.twitter.com/HMlKkDcGdy — REVOLT (@revolttv) April 21, 2026

“Ugh, I love herrr she absolutely nailed it,” added another.

Even Jackson weighed in and told the outlet that Taylor nailed her iconic look.

“Wow, I just have to say wow, Tey. You did it,” Jackson told People magazine in a recent video interview. “You captured it — you captured the energy, the mood.”

She even threw in a compliment to the Oscar-nominated actress. “If only I had looked that beautiful.”

“I mean, the outfit, so gorgeous, honey,” Janet added. “It’s absolutely stunning. And on top of that, I’m honored. I’m really honored, Tey. Thank you so much. I love it, absolutely love it.”

However, a few fans were not convinced, and one replied to the photo shoot makeover, “It’s not the same. She didn’t get it.” Another , “Looks like Teyana Taylor in a Janet Jackson costume.”

One Facebook user wondered, “Why is she trying to overshadow ‘Michael’ movie.” Another skeptic asked, “So Janet praised Teyana but not Jaafar!?! Lol okayyy chile.”

“What do you mean if only YOU looked that beautiful- YOU are that beautiful Ms Jackson.”

The narrative around Janet not wanting to feature her in her brother’s and her family’s life story has sparked wild theories about sibling rivalry and chart-topping hits.

But that has never swayed fans from supporting either artist. Taylor actually knows Jackson personally and met her for the first time back in 2022.

“Janet gave her the ultimate compliment. I love both of them!!!” noted one YouTuber.

Taylor previously recreated Jackson’s iconic 1995 MTV Video Music Awards look when she popped out as the solo star of Kanye West’s “Fade” video in 2017. She donned a similar white crop top, short haircut, black pants, and similar-looking abs to Janet’s.

“It’s kind of crazy,” said Taylor of her idol. “Because now she’s like my homegirl in real life. I call her ‘Jan.’ She’s one of those beautiful spirits, but even though we’ve grown a close bond, I’m still a fan. I don’t take it for granted.”

Considering Jackson’s reaction to the 35-year-old’s transformation in People, it would seem that the “Alright” artist is also a fan of Taylor’s. The “Together Again” singer Jackson is scheduled to go on tour in Japan this summer.