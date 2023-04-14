‘It’s Not Always Easy’: LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Message Hours After Nick Cannon Forgets to Name Their Child While Naming His 12 Kids

LaNisha Cole, the mother of Nick Cannon’s daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, seemingly has spoken out after the “Wild N Out” host left their child out as he attempted to name all 12 of his kids.

(L) LaNisha Cole and daughter Onyx Cole (Pictured: @misslanishacole/Instagram) (R) Nick Cannon (@nickcannon/Instagram)

In a recent interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” the rapper-turned-businessman left out their 7-month-old daughter when host Howard Stern quizzed him on if he remembered all of his children’s names.

“You can name all ya kids,” Stern asked, before putting Cannon to the test.

“Of course! Can’t you name all of your kids” Cannon replied.

Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby

A confident Cannon began going down his list of offspring, naming his 11-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey first, “Moroccan and Monroe, which we call Roc and Roe.”

He continued to list 6-year-old Golden and 2-year-old Powerful, whom he shares with model Brittany Bell. He then named his second set of twins, 1-year-old Zion and Zillion, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon also mentioned his late son with model Alyssa Scott, Zen. The infant passed away at five months old in December 2021 after suffering from a brain tumor.

“And then from there, yeah, Legendary,” he said of the child he shares with Bre Tiesi, “then there’s Rise,” he said.

Rise Messiah is the third child he shares with Bell.



Howard quickly interrupted Cannon and informed him of an unknown mistake, “You left out Onyx Ice Cole.”

“The Masked Singer” host tried to come up with an excuse, but stumbled over his words before finally admitting, “You got me.”

Nick Cannon tries to name all his kids and forgets 1 pic.twitter.com/ksXKMgRLcl — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 13, 2023

There were other slipups, too, as Cannon also failed to mention his second child with Scott, Halo, and his third child with De La Rosa, Beautiful.

Not too long after the clip began making rounds on social media, Cole penned a lengthy Instagram message on her Story, showing love and appreciation for her little girl.

In one IG Story, she recorded her daughter leaning on a couch, writing, “My whole world… the most beautiful little girl. I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her. ONYX ICE COLE.”

LaNisha Cole pens message after video of Nick Cannon forgetting to name their daughter goes viral (@misslanishacole/Instagram)

The former “Deal or No Deal” model also decided to share her personal thoughts about being a public figure.

“It’s not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience but this is the age we live in,” Cole said.

“That being said… no person’s path is linear. There’s going to be blind curves, peaks, valleys and sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward moving path.”

She continued, “I pray every day for strength, guidance, and peace. Regardless of where I’m at on my path I know that God’s got me. And I’ve got Onyx.”



Cole then sent a PSA out to all mothers, urging them to “take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies.”

The 41-year-old closed, “It’s not always easy but we were built for this.”

Last September, Cole and Cannon introduced their newborn daughter to the world with black-and-white Instagram photos.

Since her only child’s birth, the photographer regularly has posted videos and photos of herself and Onyx on her page; she even makes sure to include her boyfriend Brian.