‘I Definitely Got My Hands Full: Nick Cannon Says ‘God Decides’ When He’s Done Having Kids After Baby No. 12

Nick Cannon seemingly joked that he’s not closing the door on having children just yet during a recent interview. The 42-year-old actor and entertainer has 12 children with six different women, and fans are always wondering if he will have more.

The “Gigolo” made a comment during an interview with host Kevin Frazier. Cannon gave Frazier a tour of his “Ncredible” office space in Los Angeles, where he has a nursery.

Nick Cannon attends “Thoughts Of A Colored Man” opening night at Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021, in New York City. (Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins with ex-wife singer Mariah Carey, who is reportedly seeking primary custody of their children. He also has three children with model Brittany Bell — 5-month-old Rise, 2-year-old Powerful, and 6-year-old Golden. He also shares 7-month-old, Legendary with Bre Tiesi and 6-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

The “Wild ‘N Out” creator has another set of 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion, and 3-month-old, Beautiful, with Abby De La Rosa.

He welcomed his latest bundle of joy, a daughter named Halo, with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. Scott and Cannon also shared a 5-month-old son, Zen, who tragically passed away from a brain tumor.

While speaking with “Entertainment Tonight,” Cannon was asked if was done having children, and his reply suggested he may be open to having more in the future.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” he laughed. “God decides when we’re done but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

“The Masked Singer” host went on to say that all of his children are a blessing. He hopes all of their dreams would come true, regardless if they chose to follow in their father’s footsteps or not.

“It’s a blessing, man, like, hopefully because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist,” said Cannon. “I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could hit up.”

He added, “If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it’s a thing where we have the capability. Let’s start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true.”

Hopefully, Cannon will make time for all his children while on his Future Superstar Tour, which kicked off two days ago in Los Angeles. The 24-city tour features several new artists, including Big Boss Vette, Symba, 24kGoldn, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, and others performing in Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Miami, and other major cities. The tour will finish in New York City on April 8 at the Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center.

The Future Superstar Tour 2023 is officially setting off THIS WEEKEND 2/25 & 2/26 in LA & Anaheim! Pull up on Symba, 24kGoldn, Hitman Holla & MORE! 🔥🎤💯Grab tickets right now! https://t.co/MKLSF5XHbj pic.twitter.com/ynVG1jPWnL — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) February 24, 2023

Cannon referenced the founder of Motown Records when explaining his plans to give back to the music industry with the “old school Berry Gordy style.”

“You didn’t have music videos and social media back in the day. You heard a song on the jukebox, and you wanted to know what that person looked like, how tall they were,” said Cannon.

“So, Berry put them all on there — from the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, The Supremes — they all traveled and went to the ’hood, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re bringing the superstar.”

It’s unclear if Cannon will have more kids, but it’s clear he’s hard at solidifying his impact in the music and entertainment industry.