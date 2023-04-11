Report: Mariah Carey Drops Primary Custody Petition Against Nick Cannon Despite Push from Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey has reportedly dropped her petition against Nick Cannon seeking primary custody of their kids.

The singer was seeking custody of the former couple’s 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, after the comedian welcomed his 12th child last year.

Radar Online reports that Carey is no longer seeking the court award of her primary custody, partly due to the children already being in her care the majority of the time. Carey, 54, and Cannon, 42, have joint custody of the twins, per their 2014 divorce agreement.

(L-R) Monroe Cannon, Mariah Carey, Monroe Cannon and Nick Cannon. (Photos: @mariahcarey/Instagram; Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The “Hero” vocalist reportedly first sought primary custody after Cannon had multiple children with six different women. Since welcoming his 12th child in December, a source told the outlet that Cannon has rarely seen the twins.

“The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway,” they told the outlet. “But she wants to put him on notice that he can’t just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins’ primary caregiver.”

Cannon has three children — Rise, Powerful, and Golden — with model Brittany Bell. He also shares a child named Legendary with Bre Tiesi and a child named Onyx with LaNisha Cole. The “Wild ‘N Out” creator also has twins — Zion and Zillion — with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon and De La Rosa also have a third child named Beautiful. He also has a daughter named Halo with Alyssa Scott, who was born last December. Scott and Cannon’s son, Zen died from a brain tumor at just 5 months old.

According to Radar Online, Carey’s boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, 39, suggested the custody petition. He is now upset that she’s had a change of heart.

“Bryan wanted her to go for full custody so he could get some space from Nick,” said the source. “But she hasn’t pulled the trigger and Bryan’s understandably upset. He’s fuming about it, but Mariah doesn’t seem to care!”

They also claimed that Tanaka hasn’t proposed to Carey yet due to fears of her unfinished business with Cannon.

“Bryan is tired of feeling like second-best to Nick. It’s been the elephant in the room for years now and the main reason he hasn’t proposed or had kids with Mariah himself.”

A second source told the outlet, “Certain things really get under his skin, and Mariah’s vibe with Nick tops the list. Mariah and Nick are on the phone constantly, and they get affectionate whenever he comes to town to see the kids.”

They claim Tanaka’s “paranoia” runs wild because the “It’s a Wrap” artist doesn’t like him being around when Nick visits the kids.

Carey and Tanaka began working together in 2006 when he served as a backup dancer for her Adventures of Mimi tour. They began dating in 2016 after the songstress ended her engagement to James Packer.

mariah carey and bryan tanaka. that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/sKk2H0PrGK — 💭 (@thinkermariah) December 24, 2022

As reports circulated online about Carey dropping her custody petition, fans online began to sympathize with her decision.

“Translation, he don’t have time anyway so let me save on the legal fees.”

“Not like he gon have time anyways lol she should save her coinzzzz.”

“I get it, she just doesn’t want any parts of his mess.”

In past interviews, Cannon has opened up about his relationships and the possibility of him having more children.

“God decides when we’re done but I believe I definitely got my hands full,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

In a separate interview, the father of 12 said he doesn’t give the mother of his children a monthly allowance, but he does provide whatever they “need.”

Carey and Cannon began dating in 2008 and wed in the Bahamas in April of that year. The former couple welcomed their twins in 2011. Cannon filed for separation in 2014, though their contentious divorce wasn’t finalized until 2016.

Although they are no longer together, Cannon has a fond adoration for his ex-wife, whom he recently called a “gift from God.”