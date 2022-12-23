‘It’s Getting Old’: LaNisha Cole Reflects on ‘Leaving Toxic Relationships,’ Unleashes on Fans Calling Her ‘Baby Mama #538’

LaNisha Cole seemingly shaded her daughter’s father, Nick Cannon, earlier this week in a series of Instagram posts. Days later, it appears Cannon and Cole have kissed nad made up.

The former model turned professional photographer gave birth to her first child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, on Sept. 14, 2022. Meanwhile, the “Wild N’ Out” creator is preparing to welcome his 12th child into his growing family.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Cole addressed the scrutiny and criticism she’s received since revealing her child’s father. She shared a few cryptic messages about her life while subtly referring to the actor and talk show host.

“And for the people who still feel the need to be nasty toward me and send me disrespectful messages…I get that its easy to sit on your phone and look at a tiny glimpse of a person’s life and feel like you’re better than them,” Cole began in the first post. “Yes I’ve made mistakes. Yes, I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we’ve all done in the name of love. You have too!)”

“But I’m choosing to do better,” she continued, “Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and its getting old. I get it. My life plays out publicly but there’s a lot you don’t see. There’s always so much more I want to say but this isn’t the time.”

Cole, who is currently dating filmmaker and producer Brian Paul Kuba, explained that she’s in a “beautiful place now.” She said she’s at peace with her decisions in life after having Cannon’s ninth child.

“I’ve made peace with every decision I’ve made in my life, and I pray that you make peace with whatever is causing you to be so bitter towards a person you don’t know,” she explained. “Get out of toxic comment sections on social media. It’s not real life.”

In the second post, the 40-year-old wrote, “I’ll talk about my journey one day too, but until then, I want to hear more from you guys. Men and women. Tell me your stories of overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships.”

The following few slides were DM responses from her Instagram Story from fans who left their toxic partners or others who endured mental, emotional, and financial abuse.

Cole’s post arrives days after she intentionally shaded fans and Oynx’s dad after his kids mothers shared holidays photos of him online. Cannon took in family photos with Abby De La Rosa, the mother of his twin boys, Zillion, (1) and Zion, and their newborn baby girl, Beautiful Zeppelin, who was born on Nov. 11.

Bre Tiesi, the mother of Cannon’s 5-month old son, Legendary Love, also posed in photos with him and Santa.

Afterward, Cole asked followers to stop tagging her in his photos via a since-deleted post captured by The Shade Room. In her Instagram Story, she wrote, “There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me…and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way. Happy holidays to you and your family.”

She took another slight jab at Cannon’s holiday photos, which she described as a “fake IG photo op.”

“Thank you for the messages. It’s important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all,” Cole added. “It’s not easy, but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love -and it’s not fake IG photo op love- it’s real day-in and day-out love.”

Despite unleashing her frustration on fans, Cole shared a positive video clip of Cannon spending them with their daughter on Thursday, Dec. 22.

“Co-parenting is a breeze when you see eye to eye,” she wrote on the Instagram Story showing Cannon holding their 3-month-old daughter at her “first class.”

“It’s all about this one, our Onyx,” she added. “Teamwork makes the dream work.”

On the same day, Tiesi inserted herself into the conversation of whether the mother’s of Cannon’s children’s are being treated unfairly by sharing a screenshot of her comment section on her Instagram Story. A fan asked, “Serious question do you feel bad for Lanisha and all the hate she gets? She seems embarrassed by all of this.”

Tiesi replied, telling the Instagram user not to assume Cole is “embarrassed” by her lifestyle. “We ALL get it. Some chose to engage and acknowledge others do not. As for ’embarrassed,’ she has never said that you shouldn’t put words in her mouth,” the ‘Selling Sunset” star wrote.

She acknowledged that Cole was “hurting” and “overwhelmed” over their “unorthodox” lifestyle and possibly battling “postpartum” as a first-time mom.

“And I’m sure learning how to process and move through this while keeping her peace,” the 31-year-old wrote. “I see all of this as naturally evolving through this unorthodox situation very publicly. The media is no joked.”

Tiesi elaborated more on the “hurtful” criticism Cole, herself, and other mothers of Cannon’s children endure on social media.

“I want to be very clear here I have respect for all women involved. I have respect for all Women and mothers,” she stated. “It hurts me that majority of these nasty hateful comments and messages are women … I have had all the same messages wishing my child dead and me and every other unwarranted and disturbing and hurtful comment but I choose to not engage or put any energy [into it.]”

She recalls going “at it” with commenters in the past and offering further explanations online but “eventually saw it just always got flipped.”

“I love my child, I love Nick, and I will love and embrace every sibling and even mommy involved,” Tiesi declared. “There is so much hate in this world, and I understand I am in the public eye, but it doesn’t mean you have the right to do this to people.”

“Social media is NOT real life,” she advised. “Take a look at yourself and ask why your so miserable u would take the time to send these messages and comment these things.”

Nick Cannon also has 11-year-old twins with Mariah Carey, a son, Moroccan, and a daughter, Monroe. Model Brittany Bell is the mother of three of his children, Golden Sagon, 5, Powerful Queen, 2, and 3-month-old, Rise Messiah.

The Hollywood actor had a son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, who died in December 2021 from brain cancer. They are currently expecting another child, due this month.