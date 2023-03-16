‘Sooo They Still Together?’: Tamar Braxton Spotted Out Getting Cozy with Former Lawyer Boo Months After Confirming She is Single

Tamar Braxton is getting a head start on celebrating her 46th birthday and stepping out to celebrate with friends, family, and her former lawyer boo, Jeremy Robinson, who made a special appearance.

Braxton and Robinson were spotted out at Sovereign Sweets cocktail bar in Atlanta, seemingly enjoying themselves while surrounded by several bottle girls.

Tamar Braxton, Jeremy Robinson. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram, @rarebreednola/Instagram

The “Love & War” vocalist wore an all-black ensemble as she sat on the lawyer’s lap while they both jammed out to Cardi B’s song, “Bodak Yellow.”



Robinson – who was seen sporting a blue suit – kept his hands rather close to Braxton’s bum, and she didn’t seem to mind.

@sovereignsweets on Instagram was the first to capture the video, and it wasn’t long before it was re-uploaded by The Neighborhood Talk.

As the clip made its way around the internet, fans shared their thoughts on whether this pairing was a match made in heaven.

“And he holding tight too. I’m happy for her.”



“Good, continue to keep your relationship private. No better way.”



A few fans also seemed shocked that Braxton and Robinson were outside together because of her recent venting session on Instagram. Braxton called out some men’s lazy efforts to pursue women, calling them “atrocious” and “astonishing.”

“Sooo they still together?”



“She likes to pop out with this fine a– white man from time to time. I love that for her.”

“I like that hand he got on her.”

“Period… she went from Africa to Europe!” said one person in reference to her ex-boyfriend, Nigerian businessman David Adesfo. The former couple broke up in 2020 after two years of dating, and Braxton has kept it quiet and private on her dating life since.

Last August, Braxton, and Robinson were seen enjoying an extravagant birthday celebration for the lawyer. The pair walked into the bar hand-in-hand and looked every bit coupled up in a 30-second clip shared online.

Tamar Braxton and her dude Jeremy at his birthday party lastnight pic.twitter.com/axMiFMZm73 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 21, 2022

Before that, the two were seen enjoying each other’s company at a club, but Braxton quickly clarified that she was “going outside having fun.”

Fans were initially confused about how Braxton and Robinson managed to cross paths, but it was recently revealed that the Atlanta businessman was a contestant on the upcoming dating show, “Queens Court,” starring Braxton.



During the 10-episode competitive series, Robinson seemed to have his eyes set on Braxton right away. In one of the clips, they were seen sitting close to each other on a couch, seemingly in deep conversation.

This love show features “Basketball Wives” alum Evelyn Lozada and R&B singer and Lil Wayne’s ex-girlfriend Nivea as well. The upcoming series is hosted by power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.

Fans can expect to binge “Queens Court” starting on Thursday, March 16, via Peacock.