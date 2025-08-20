‘Give Me Dr. Heavenly’s Number’: Tamar Braxton Reportedly Needed Emergency Teeth Repair After Mysterious Incident Left Her Severely Injured

Tamar Braxton is counting her blessings after what she describes as a harrowing incident that left her hospitalized with severe facial injuries over the weekend.

The 48-year-old singer and reality television star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to reveal the shocking details of an incident that she says nearly cost her life, leaving fans and fellow celebrities deeply concerned about her well-being.

Singer Tamar Braxton says she nearly lost her life in an unexplained incident over the weekend that resulted in injuries such as a broken nose and lost teeth. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

The night before the mysterious incident, Braxton had been spotted enjoying herself at Quavo’s V12 restaurant in Atlanta on Spring Street Northwest, where she was photographed holding hands with internet personality Funky Dineva during an event hosted by Vinny Watson.

The appearance was particularly noteworthy given that Braxton and Funky Dineva have had a complicated relationship in the past. Braxton wore an all-black Balenciaga one-piece with a matching headwrap, while the former FOX Soul star sported a white hoodie, black cap, and black pants.

‘I am Struggling’: Tamar Braxton Reflects on Her Mental Health Struggles and Months of Battling ‘Trigger After Trigger’

Following the event, several attendees left comments on Watson’s social media posts expressing their gratitude.

“Thank you so much for your hospitality!! It was my first time there and I definitely will be back!! I’m so proud of what you have built !!” Funky Dineva wrote enthusiastically.

Tamar Braxton and Funky Dineva hung out at a club the night before her incident. (Photo: @v_watson/Instagram)

Notably absent from the comment section was Braxton herself, which now appears to align with the timing of her mishap.

The “Love and War” artist broke her silence about the incident through emotional Instagram Stories posts, painting a disturbing picture of what transpired.

“I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak,” Braxton began. She concluded, “Pray for me for real. I don’t even know what happened to me.”

Tamar Braxton reveals she had a mysterious occurrence over the weekend that left her with a fractured nose, missing teeth and no memory of what happened. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

The severity of Braxton’s injuries extends beyond the physical damage, as she revealed the profound psychological impact the incident has had.

“The way I look at life now is totally different,” she shared with her followers.

Adding, “As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real. I don’t even know what happened to me.”

The confession that she has no memory of how the unexpected situation occurred adds an unsettling layer of mystery to the situation.

The response from social media users has been overwhelmingly supportive, though some have expressed concern about the circumstances and wishing her a speedy recovery.

On X, two people wrote, “Wow! What happened to her?” and “Oh my god… praying for this queen and her health.”

Sending love and prayers to Tamar Braxton as she recovers after revealing she ‘almost died’ from a recent health scare. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a16Od0WLFQ — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) August 19, 2025

However, not all reactions have been purely sympathetic.

Funky Dineva, however, has now offered another narrative, claiming he had no idea what happened to Braxton. He repeatedly refers to her as “the lady” in a video clip, noting that they had a good time at Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant before going to the club Saturday night. The TV personality admits that after returning to Braxton’s home, he left in his own car while she went upstairs in the house.

He claims the next morning he was contacted by the singer, who texted him, “Can you give me Dr. Heavenly’s number? referring to the Atlanta dentist and “Married to Medicine” reality star. He said people often ask him for her number all the time, in regards to an “emergency veneer situation.”

Amid criticism of Funky Dineva’s response, one defender said, “The lady is how he talks y’all.. and I’m sure he does know what happened. He’s not gonna get on his show and tell y’all.”

This latest health scare adds to a concerning pattern of medical emergencies in Braxton’s history. In December 2022, she was rushed to the hospital via ambulance after experiencing severe flu-like symptoms.

“I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!” she had written at the time, E! online reported, describing the illness as worse than COVID. She required oxygen treatment and was prescribed five different medications.

Even more serious was the 2020 incident when Braxton was found unconscious in a Los Angeles hotel room by her then-partner David Adefeso, who called 911 for what authorities initially suspected was a possible overdose.

Braxton later revealed that this was actually a suicide attempt.

“That time of my life was so dark and so heavy,” she explained to People magazine in 2021. “I didn’t see how I was going to come out on the other side.”

Currently single and focused on raising her 12-year-old son, Logan, Tamar Braxton has kept her personal life away from the spotlight.

Once engaged twice to attorney Jeremy “JR” Robinson, the singer has since shifted her energy toward family and career. She recently appeared with her sisters on WEtv’s “The Braxtons,” a series created to honor their late sister Traci, and also shares the screen with her mother on a cooking show.

Still, news of a mysterious incident in August has raised concern, leaving fans to wonder what really happened to the youngest Braxton as she recovers.