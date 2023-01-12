‘Atrocious and Astonishing!’: Tamar Braxton Says She Is Tired of Lazy ‘Dudes’ in Cryptic Message Months After Confirming She’s Single

Tamar Braxton is making it known that if she has any suitors, they had better come correct because she is not in the market for a lazy man.

Tamar Braxton’s latest Instagram rant calls out lazy men. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

The mom of one uploaded a cryptic message on her Instagram story for 5.6 million followers to see as she called out men who don’t seem industrious.

“Some of these dudes’ level of laziness is atrocious and astonishing!!! Whew!!!” wrote the Love & War” singer.

She decided to channel her inner Glo Rilla by stating that she wants no dealings with a man who displays a spirit of laziness, writing, “[thumbs down emoji]… some of y’all go for anything, but I can’t go for none of that!! [laughing emoji]”

Tamar Braxton’s latest rant on Instagram is about lazy “atrocious” men. @tamarbraxton/Instagram

That quote comes from GloRilla and her chart-topping song, “Tomorrow,” in which she raps,

“They be goin’ for anything, but I can’t go for none of that.”



It’s no secret that when it comes to finding true love, Braxton has had more than a few roadblocks. However, at least guys know if they are planning on being her Mr. Right, they must be intentional with their actions. The actress recently made headlines after being spotted with Atlanta businessman Jeremy Robinson for his surprise birthday party last September.

Before that, the two were seen hanging out at a club. While many were left wondering if it was a potential couple alert, Braxton quickly verified that she was “just going outside having fun.”

Before Robinson, Braxton was linked to longtime boyfriend David Adefeso. The pair dated for two years and even were engaged before their wedding plans were surrounded by allegations of domestic violence, which Braxton later denied. The accusations didn’t stop there, for Braxton also accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating.

The “Braxton Family Values” star has been rather unlucky with love in her past relationships. Although she might’ve had a tumultuous relationship with Adefeso, nothing compares to her 16-year relationship with her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert.

Braxton and Herbert met in 2003, married in 2008, and welcomed their son, Logan, in 2013. While Herbert was looking like “the one” for Braxton, the two ended up separating in 2017 due to her claims that he was unfaithful.

During that time, Herbert was also facing legal troubles with Sony Music Group and financial issues with his son’s nanny, their stylist, and makeup artists.



