‘Go Back Home Friend’: Vince Herbert’s Slim, Unrecognizable New Look Has Fans Telling Tamar Braxton It Might Be Time to Spin the Block

Vince Herbert, the former husband and manager of singer and reality star Tamar Braxton, proves he’s not the only one who can go viral. The music producer is drawing attention online after new footage of his noticeably slimmer figure began circulating.

Before their split, Braxton publicly praised her ex-husband for shedding nearly 100 pounds — a transformation that followed his 2012 hospitalization for blood clots. Hebert’s newest photos triggered instant double takes, as countless social media users questioned, “Is that really Vince?”

Fans think Vincent Herbert could reconnect with his ex-wife, Tamar Braxton, after showing off his weight-loss transformation. (Photo credit: thevincentherbert/Instagram)

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert Fuel Rumors of a Reunion After Being Spotted Grocery Shopping

While married to Braxton, Herbert was known for wearing fitted caps and oversized clothes, seemingly to hide his size. But not anymore.

A fan shared behind-the-scenes footage of a party, where they posed for pictures with Herbert and other notable people in the music industry. One image shows Tamar’s ex was seen wearing all-black with matching sunglasses while posing next to Jermaine Dupri and two other men.

A longer video clip captures Herbert dancing to “Money Ain’t a Thang” by Dupri and Jay-Z while standing between a fan and another woman. Shortly after, the woman’s comment section was flooded with people reacting in shock to the new-slimmer version of Herbert.

Other Instagram commenters also weighed in on the latest images of Herbert showing off his slender and “skinny” frame. One person wrote, “Wow! He lost a lot of weight.”

“No waaay! That’s Vince. Man, for a minute I thought it was the guy from [“Diff’rent Strokes”]. Wow! Vince really looks good,” a second fan expressed, likely referring to 60-year-old “Diff’rent Strokes” actor Todd Bridges.

“Is this AI?” one commenter wondered about the possibility that the video of Herbert was created by artificial intelligence, which garnered a direct response from Braxton.

The “Love and War” singer dropped 12 rolling on the floor laughing emojis in the replies, to which one person replied, “you gonna go back home friend ?”

“Tamar blew it! [Vincent] is looking like a chocolate snack,” said one person as another observer noticed, “The weight and stress he loss is called Tamar.”

After zooming in, another person added, “He looks good, he got that skin off.”

Braxton parted ways with Herbet in 2017, citing irreconcilable differences. She filed for divorce one month before their ninth anniversary. The “Christmas Angel” movie cast member’s representative told TMZ she had to make an “extremely difficult decision” about their marriage.

Herbert began shedding pounds while he was still in a romantic relationship with Braxton. In fact, he earned public praise for his noticeable transformation from his then-wife the same year as their separation.

“I’m very happy only because he’s much healthier and I want him around forever, but, you know, I like a little meat on my man’s bones,” Braxton told People in March 2017.

The “Braxton Family Values” standout added, “I had to be very supportive of him, he had a couple of surgeries — not like really cosmetic surgeries, but like medical surgeries to help him to lose weight because he had medical problems due to the weight.”

While Braxton’s supporters and detractors debate online whether she would be willing to reconnect with the former love of her life, she has talked about being open to dating again following a year-long commitment to celibacy.

“I haven’t been dating for a year at all. Nothing. I haven’t been out. Nothing. Yeah, but now I’m ready to go outside,” Braxton admitted on the “Sherri” daytime talk show in March. “And now that I’m going outside, girl, I have to be prepped up and be prepped and ready.”

Braxton, 48, married Herbert, 53, in 2008. The couple starred on the We TV series “Tamar & Vince” for five seasons from 2012 to 2017. They share a son, Logan Vincent, who was born in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.