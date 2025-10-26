‘Hugging Him Like You Toni’: Tamar Braxton Under Fire Over Birdman Video After Sister’s Explosive Claim About Her Stealing Toni’s Men

Tamar Braxton was spotted dancing on stage at ComplexCon Las Vegas for the Oct. 25 “Verzuz” match between Cash Money and No Limit Records, two of the biggest labels to come out of New Orleans.

The “Love & War” singer attended in support of her sister Toni Braxton’s husband, Cash Money CEO Birdman.

Tamar was a surprising face that no one expected to see, considering her sister and Birdman began dating in 2016, decades after launching his successful label that birthed artists like Juvenile and Lil Wayne. But it was Tamar’s behavior, rather than her presence, that raised red flags.

“Now why was you on stage with yo sister man?” one person on X asked her. Tamar replied back, “Cause she couldn’t be here and she love her husband so ima hold it down for HER AND MY BROTHER!!!! TF!!??”

At one point, cameras caught Tamar stepping into full caretaker mode as she wiped sweat from Birdman’s forehead with a towel and clutched his arm as he addressed the crowd before launching into Big Tymers’ 2000 hit “#1 Stunna” with Mannie Fresh.

Fans called it “disgusting and distasteful,” adding, “Now if Toni was touching her man, Tamar would be mad.”

A second said, “Maybe Towanda was telling the truth.”

Tamar and her sisters nearly came to blows during the Oct. 24 episode of “The Braxtons” following a sit-down. Towanda accused Tamar of sleeping with one of Toni’s ex-boyfriends, leaving social media to speculate about which of Toni’s past partners may be involved.

A clip circulating on Instagram showed Toni, Tamar, Trina, and Towanda seated at a restaurant table having a heated discussion. In between personal jabs about homes and money, Tamar voiced her frustration about not attending Towanda’s bachelorette party and being “disinvited” to her wedding, though her big sister claims Tamar is the one who chose not to attend and film with her.

The “All the Way Home” singer revealed she paid the down payment for Towanda’s home and then accused her big sister of stealing money through her credit cards for the last couple of years.

Towanda claimed Tamar was the thief. When she inquired about what she had allegedly stolen, she declared, “You steal men.”

“Toni’s,” Towanda further clarified, causing Toni’s mouth to fall open as she glared at Tamar.

“You slept with them a few times,” she added before revealing a man’s name that was censored out by production. Although viewers couldn’t hear it, Tamar’s angry reaction suggested there was truth behind the accusation as she stood up and swatted a glass of water at her sister’s face, calling her “low down” before production stepped in.

“So now you think I would [mess with] my sister’s man?” Tamar then clapped back, claiming that the mystery man told her he “[messed with] Towanda,” emphasizing her accusation by dramatically singing out, “I SWEAR TO GODDDD.”

Although the mystery man’s name was never revealed, that didn’t stop fans from scouring Toni’s dating history and guessing who it could be, with many pointing to her most recent love as the likely culprit.

Tamar hit back at Towanda’s claim, writing, “Baby, it NEVER gave Whore..but it always have THIEF!! Stay tuned for story time,” on her Instagram Story, before remembering their late sister, Traci Braxton, who passed in 2022.

“I may not have had Traci on THIS SIDE for long… But I GOT HER NOW!!” she concluded in her not-so-convincing statement.

“Idk Tamar. I’m watching the Verzuz and I think it’s Birdman who they talking about. I hope not but why u wiping his head & hugging him like you Toni,” wrote one user.

Toni Braxton has had her share of famous romances. She briefly dated actor Shemar Moore between 1994 and 1995 after he appeared in her “How Many Ways” music video, and the two later attended the 1995 Soul Train Music Awards together.

After their fling, Toni began dating Mint Condition member Keri Lewis in 1997. They married in 2001 and welcomed two sons, Denim and Diesel, before separating in 2009 and finalizing their divorce in 2013.

Toni got engaged to Birdman in February 2018 after two years of dating and finally tied the knot on Aug. 8, 2024. Just two weeks later, Toni reportedly filed for divorce, calling the marriage “irretrievably broken.” By January 2025, though, the “Un-Break My Heart” singer seemed to have a change of heart, withdrawing the divorce papers, which they both agreed to.

While some called Tamar overly dramatic, many viewers appeared torn between her constant need to defend herself against her sisters and her tendency to find herself in murky situations, especially when it comes to men.

During her eight-year marriage to music producer Vince Herbert, speculation swirled about infidelity from both parties. In 2016, Lovebscott claimed Vince suspected Tamar of stepping out with a “high-profile man” and even hired a private investigator to confirm it.

Herbert publicly denied those claims in an “Entertainment Tonight” interview. Tamar, however, later hinted online that Vince had fathered a child with another woman and was allegedly cheating with “Basketball Wives” star Laura Govan. All claims of infidelity were denied by everyone involved.

Although family feuds are nothing new, the fiery drama unfolding this season on “The Braxtons” takes things to a whole new level.