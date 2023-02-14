‘Chile So This Is Where Tamar Met That White Man’: Fans Are Shocked After Finding Out Tamar Braxton Met Her Former Mystery Man On a Dating Show

Tamar Braxton’s new love show seemingly shows fans where she met her former rumored boo, Jeremy Robinson.

The “Love and War” singer uploaded a trailer for her new series “Queens Court” which also features “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada and ’90s singer Nivea, who is also the mother to Lil Wayne’s son Neal Carter.

Tamar Braxton, Jeremy Robinson. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram, @rarebreednola/Instagram)

This new 10-episode dating competition series, which is hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, has the three single ladies embarking on a journey of romance with 21 handsome, confident, and successful suitors who are fighting to find their queen.

During the trailer, viewers are introduced to Robinson, who has his eyes set on Braxton. In a quick clip, the two were seen on a couch appearing to be in deep conversation as the lawyer tells Braxton, “Making you smile is what matters to me.”

Many fans showed their anticipation for the show’s premiere and finally getting a clear understanding of Braxton’s relationship with JR.

“Chile so this is where Tamar met that white man.. Mmm”



“A quick rewind and I see the famous JR!!! I’m excited to see how this goes.”



“Is there where Tamar met JR?”



While it looked like the romance was boiling between Braxton and JR, it seems as if it has already fizzled out. In November the four-time Grammy-nominated vocalist revealed that she was single because “these dudes out here is for everybody.”



Despite previous rumors about JR, Braxton continued to note that she is only focused on herself because it is too difficult to try to find a man in Atlanta.

“These dudes out here is for everybody,” she shared, “I had to really pick that up, especially moving back to Atlanta; I didn’t know these guys were so communal. Somebody could have told me that.”

The “All the Way Home” singer was spotted last August at an extravagant birthday party for Robinson. An entrepreneur who goes by @v_watson on Instagram captured Braxton and Robinson hand-in-hand as they walked in together while the staff cheered for Robinson with flashy sparklers in their hands and alcohol waiting on deck.

Tamar Braxton and her dude Jeremy at his birthday party lastnight pic.twitter.com/axMiFMZm73 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 21, 2022

Braxton rocked a black leather mini dress as her then-rumored boo wore an all-black pantsuit.

Although the public knows no definitive reason why Braxton and JR are no more, the mom of one has previously gone on a mini rant and expressed her distaste for today’s pool of men. In her Instagram venting session, Braxton called out lazy men.

“Some of these dudes’ level of laziness is atrocious and astonishing!! Whew!!” she on her Insta story.

“Some of y’all go for ANYTHING but I can’t for NONE of that!!” The 45-year-old concluded.

Fans can prepare to stream “Queen’s Court” on March 16 only on Peacock.