‘I Want Tamar and Vince Back Together’: Tamar Braxton’s Fans Get Distracted By Ex Vince Herbert in Background After She Posts Video of Son Singing

It looks like Tamar Braxton has a star in the making. Her only child, Logan Vincent Herbert, recently sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” with an array of other children during an Atlanta Hawks game on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Braxton documented the entire experience in a video that she later uploaded to her Instagram page.

Tamar Braxton and her son Logan Herbert. (Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram.)

“My baby @loganland8 sang at the @hawks game yesterday and I’m so proud of him and his falsetto… shout out to Mr. White… My baby is probably the next @maxwell” Braxton wrote for her caption.

While the 45-year-old’s post was solely based on her 9-year-old son’s accomplishment, her video quickly derailed after fans spotted Braxton’s ex-husband Vincent Herbert making an appearance.

Herbert showed up toward the end of his ex-wife’s video wearing an all-black ensemble while trying to cover his face. Braxton quickly put the camera on him and began turning it away, but stopped after she noticed the glare he gave her.

“Vince, why you looking at me like that?” Braxton asked as she panned the camera back on her former hubby and broke out in laughter.

Fans’ former love for the once-happy couple definitely reignited after they watched the video.

“Still love her and Vince together.”



“Idk I want Tamar and Vince back together.”



“They need to put the past behind them and get back together.”

A few fans even celebrated Braxton and Herbert’s seemingly healthy co-parenting relationship.

“So happy to see you Tamar, Logan, and Vince.”



“Aww I’m glad Tamar and Vince are in a better place for co-parenting.”

These pics are EVERYTHING!!! Tamar & Vince are ALWAYS on point &Logan is too Adorable!! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/vXpjJrrKfK — SMART CHICK (@bsmart4life) December 26, 2014

Despite their tumultuous ending as a couple, Braxton has recently expressed being cool with Herbert. In a conversation on “Dish Network,” the Grammy-nominated artist revealed that she happens to be friends with all of her former lovers.

“I can totally go out with Vince and his girlfriend, and me and a date,” she explained.

Braxton also jokingly stated she had “brusbands” because two of her ex-boyfriends called up Herbert and wished him a happy birthday.

While her “Dish Nation” co-hosts found their actions a little unusual, Braxton explained, “I’m friends with all my exes.”

Braxton married Herbert, who was also her manager, back in 2008. Their relationship was documented on the reality show “Braxton Family Values.” They were even given their own spin-off show, “Tamar & Vince” which premiered in 2012.

In 2017, Braxton and Vince divorced after undergoing financial issues. Herbert was then accused of impregnating another woman while still married to Braxton.

Though their journey was not an easy one, Braxton and Herbert’s platonic relationship seems as if it has made great progress.