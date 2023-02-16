‘All She’s Done Is Drag Me Through the Mud’: Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Hits Back After Ex-Wife Files New Documents Accusing Him of Lying to the Courts

Kel Mitchell is over his ex-wife’s accusations about parenting and claims he owes her $1.2 million. The Nickelodeon alum and Tyisha Hampton were married from 1999 to 2005, and according to him, she’s done nothing but “drag him through the mud” since their split.

The former couple, who have been fighting in court for years, share two children, a son, Lyric, and a daughter, Allure. Both Hampton and Allure have called out Mitchell on social media, variously accusing him of being an absentee father and a deadbeat. Allure says she decided to become a lawyer after watching her mom lose the home she was awarded in their divorce, although Hampton actually sold it for $425,000.

Mitchell has denied his daughter and ex-wife’s claims and countered by providing evidence that he made several attempts to see his kids, including meeting with a therapist.

Kel Mitchell (left), Tyisha Hampton, Allure Mitchell, grandmother (right). (Photos: @iamkelmitchell/Instagram, @alluremariah/Instagram)



Previously, Hampton insisted the “All That” actor owed her over $1 million in back support. However, a judge ruled earlier this month that she was “paid in full,” which she later contested in court. She claims Mitchell owes her $315K in spousal support and another $725K in child support payments.

In new documents obtained by RadarOnline, the “One on One” star requests that all of his ex’s motions be denied due to her badmouthing his reputation and his family.

“I have been put through the wringer for almost two decades,” Mitchell stated. “I have done everything I can to work with her through this process. All she has done is drag me and my family through the mud.”

He continued, “I have attached the Court orders demonstrating that I owe her nothing. Everything she has filed is completely fabricated. Therefore, I respectfully respect that this Court deny all requests she had made in their entirety.”

Hampton has to receive a court date to address her motions. She claimed she suffered financially and emotionally due to the “Kenan & Kel” star’s alleged “financial abuse.” She added that she is $3 million in debt, while he makes over $60,000 a month.

Mitchell’s lawyers have claimed Hampton has a “long history of foul play,” pointing to what they call her pattern of wrongdoing and missing court dates with “zero consequences.”

Since parting ways with Hampton, Mitchell went on to star in a number of kid movies and series, including “Like Mike 2: Streetball,” and “Gameshakers.”

Since as far back as 2013, Mitchel has opened up about founding Jesus Christ and living a Christian life. He previously made an annual YouTube video celebrating Father’s Day, where he talked about his personal struggles and how he attempted suicide “years ago.” He made another video in 2015, where he announced he began seeing his kids again.

Mitchell has since remarried to actress and Christian rapper Asia Lee. The pair married in 2012 and welcomed two kids, a daughter named Wisdom, in July 2017, and a son named Honor, born in October 2020.