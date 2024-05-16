‘Who … Was Pregnant? Not Me’: Kel Mitchell’s Ex-Wife Hits Back, Accuses Him of Having Multiple Affairs During Marriage and Disputes His Claims She Got Pregnant By ‘Three Men’

Kel Mitchell‘s ex-wife Tyisha Hampton is hitting back after the Nickelodeon star claimed she got pregnant by several other men while married to him.

The former pair were married from 1999 until 2005 and had two children together; son, Lyric and daughter, Allure. The 45-year-old “Kenan & Kel” star is currently married to Asia Lee and the couple has two children; Wisdom and Honor.

Mitchell made the claim about his first wife cheating multiple times during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay” on May 15 and even claimed that she had several abortions. Hampton responded to his accusations in a series of videos on TikTok, where she dragged the “All That” star.

Kel Mitchell’s ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton, denies getting pregnant by other men during their marriage. (Photos: @deadbeats_asmr_laws/TikTok; Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

“We had the abortion, but then we had a baby, and she ended up telling me that the baby that was aborted wasn’t mine,” Mitchell told Sharpe. The former child star added that he once caught her at a hotel with another man and eventually left Hampton.

. @iamkelmitchell On Ex Wife Cheating, Getting Pregnant By Multiple Men, Aborting Baby & Kel Trying To End His Own Life



"She said, 'I'm going to make your life a living hell.'" pic.twitter.com/9N2kYcJ7SH — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) May 16, 2024

In Hampton’s responses, she denied that she ever had an abortion while calling out the “Good Burger” actor for being an absentee dad to his children. She also accused the actor of physical abuse in one of her “story time” posts.

“So Kel, who is this person that was pregnant? Because, that’s not me,” she said. “Like, who is this? And then other thing is like, how do you remember all these pregnancies but you don’t remember your kids for like years. Like 13, I don’t know, 14?”

Hampton then took aim at Mitchell’s comedy friend Nick Cannon, whom she accused of dancing for Mitchell in her cheerleading uniform in his bedroom, in a previous “story time” from 2022, according to Baller Alert. She claimed that this was after he had allegedly cheated on her.

“And then how do you remember all these pregnancies but you don’t remember Nick in my cheerleading outfit, right? How does your memory work, exactly?” she continued, “Because you remember lots of things about me from a long time ago and it just kinda odd how your memory works.”

She went on to reveal that he casually forgets his daughter being in “a car accident,” his “son losing his tooth,” and taking money that was intended for their kids. “Do you remember being completely physically mentally abusive? Do you remember that you used to beat me and hit me and choke me and strangle me?”

Hampton also alleged that she caught Mitchell with another man, that he used the money to pay for another woman’s “place,” and insists he moved with his “mistress” after filing for divorce.

The 45-year-old mother of two also revealed that she lost her virginity to Mitchell and added that she was “relieved” to learn that he was cheating. In a second TikTok video, Hampton called Mitchell a liar and said some of his lies told to Sharpe were “just ridiculous.”

“All of this abortions and all this stuff, the reason why he says all of these things, I think are because he’s a narcissist,” she said.

Hampton also accused her ex of claiming that he was suicidal to get sympathy and “create a story.”

“Narcissists love themselves,” she said, adding that Mitchell is an “undercover narcissist.”

After dragging Mitchell in several videos, she also denied she’d been pregnant by multiple men as he alleged.

“Pregnant by three different men? What is this man talking about? He has to figure out something to say so everybody can get on my back,” she continued, adding that Mitchell is lying to deflect from his cheating and abuse.

Hampton also revealed that Mitchell didn’t see his children for 13 years after taking them to Chicago without her permission and getting blood tests done to determine their paternity.

“This man is absolutely ridiculous,” she added. “It’s insane to me that he would even think that he could say this with a straight face.”

Mitchell has yet to respond to his ex-wife’s claims. But fans online are still reeling from the shocking revelations from his “Club Shay Shay” interview.