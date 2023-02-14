Kel Mitchell’s Ex-Wife Claims She’s $3M in Debt and Accused the Nickelodeon Star of Presenting False Evidence to the Court, Insists He Still Owes Over $1M in Back Support

After her initial request was shut down, Kel Mitchell‘s ex-wife is demanding a judge order him to pay back child and spousal support. Tyisha Hampton was married to the former Nickelodeon star from 1999 to 2005, and they share two children together: son, Lyric, and daughter, Allure. However, weeks ago, after months of Hampton and Mitchell fighting in court, a judge determined the actor does not have to pay the $1.2 million Hampton believes she’s owed. Documents state that she was “paid in full by Petitioner,” but she feels otherwise.

Kel Mitchell at the People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

According to new legal documents obtained by RadarOnline, Hampton is taking Mitchell back to court, claiming he “has not made one spousal support payment to the Respondent. As of February 6, 2023, the Petitioner currently owes $315,692.51 in Spousal Support arrears.”

In addition, she claims the “Good Burger” star presented false information to the court, and that he in fact does owe her money. She insists he owes another $725,000 in child support payments.

According to Hampton, she has suffered tremendously as a result of the “Kenan & Kel” star’s “fraudulent and malicious” conduct, including his alleged “financial abuse.” She added that she is $3 million in debt, while he makes over $60,000 a month.

This is Hampton’s latest attempt of getting what she feels she’s owed after years of making accusations against Mitchell. She characterized him as a man who didn’t provide financially for his children and barely saw them after their separation. Their daughter, Allure, supported the allegations against her father, whom she previously described as an absentee father.

Mitchell has always disputed their claims, including insisting that he did not owe Hampton any back support. He also denied being absent from his kids’ lives for a decade.

Previous documents detail Hampton’s “long history of foul play,” according to the entertainer’s attorney. Mitchell said he was forced to file bankruptcy due to their divorce, which caused him more of a financial struggle.

“Tyisha has done everything in her power to drag me through her path of destruction,” he said in court. “I was forced to start over and made an active effort to get my life and affairs in order. I focused on rebuilding my relationships and my career. Despite my best efforts, I’ve still had to spend all these years, and thousands of dollars, to defend myself against her actions.”

