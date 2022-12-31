‘I Never Cared About Your Money, I Just Needed My Dad’: Kel Mitchell’s Daughter Calls Him Out for Being an Absentee Dad and Owing His Ex-Wife $1.2 Million In Child and Spousal Support

Kel Mitchell is getting hit from both sides amid a court battle with his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Mitchell’s eldest daughter, Allure Mitchell, shared shocking revelations in TikTok videos and posts she later deleted.

The first video featured conversation bits over a photo of Allure and the Nickelodeon star. “I’m not a normal dad I don’t work a 9-5….’ ‘So you’re saying you don’t have time for me?… Allure, I’m an actor.”

In a written caption, the 21-year-old claims Mitchell has only been a financially supportive father “on paper.”

“I guess ten years without your children could do this to you. I am done being silenced,” Allure began. “My father is the type of man to fake as of he’s in my life but he’s not. He was there financially what I mean by that is he only paid for what in my eyes looked good on paper.”

Kel Mitchell gets blasted by his oldest daughter, Allure, for not being emotionally or financially supportive after divorcing her mother. (Photo: @iamkelmitchell/Instagram.)

She said the Chicago-born actor helped pay for her first car, high school tuition and housing on a college campus until she cut him off.

“I now live completely independently without any parental help I did this to prove to my father that his money was never what I needed, and growing up the way I had to it boggles me that’d even think that’s what I care about,” Allure said. ” But then I have to remember he doesn’t even know me; how could he? He wasn’t there.”

She also revealed that at one point in college, she was “homeless,” and her father failed to open up his home. Instead, he got me her dorm space on campus. She said, “Even though that was much appreciated, I needed my father.”

Kel Mitchell abandoned his daughter??? Say it ain’t so 🥺 pic.twitter.com/b1dSAlU39b — KING 👑 (@Splashystackss) December 29, 2022

In another post, Mitchell’s daughter made other allegations, such as that he refused to get her medical insurance for fear that her mother would use it. She described her dad as a man who lives in a “delusional world” with the belief that Hampton was “out to get him.”

“No, she’s out to get what’s owed to her,” added Allure. “You owe my mother so much. While you get to live your greatest life for the ten years without us, building you career and and selling the house your ex-wife and your children were living in. The same house that was actually bought with the help of my grandparents.”

She feels she was robbed of her childhood after enduring “unimaginable degrees of abuse.” She said she decided to become a lawyer after watching her mom struggle to find research on how to obtain ownership of their home.

“In the end she lost and we were without a home, still without a home. Yet Kel Mitchell, my father, gets to live in a five-bedroom house in the valley,” she continued. “Yet in his eyes I’m ungrateful. I never cared about your money. I just needed my dad.”

In another video, Allure continued with her allegations, stating that Mitchell was absent from her life from ages five to 15. When asked how she would handle things if she were a parent, she said, “I would try to make up for the moments I wasn’t.”

She alleges that her family is “still homeless,” and her mom still doesn’t have a house. She’s mostly mad that her mom spent years fighting for the home they all lived in, which Mitchell reportedly later sold.

“That’s why I think he’s an a–hole. Ultimate a–hole because I have tried to rebuild a relationship with him and its always me driving out to see him. me driving from Orange County, from Pamona, San Bernardo. Driving to the Valley two-three hours. Constantly for him, constantly to keep up that relationship.”

She insists the 43-year-old has only visited her three to four times since she began attending college in 2019. She added, “The one day that he did come out was actually that conversation that happened.”

Mitchell is now married to Asia Lee, with whom he shares two children, daughter, Wisdom, and son, Honor. He also has a 23-year-old son named Lyric that he shares with Hampton. But he has yet to directly address his daughter’s allegations, which arrive seven months after he shared an adorable video of Allure and her boyfriend saying prayers with her baby sister.

Allure’s claims contribute to what Mitchell describes as Hampton’s “long history of foul play.” The former couple, married from 1999 to 2005, has been fighting in court for months, as previously reported. Hampton accused the “Kenan & Kel” star of owing her $1.2 million in back child support and spousal support.

Mitchell hit back in court documents, claiming he was forced to file for bankruptcy due to their divorce.

“Tyisha has done everything in her power to drag me through her path of destruction,” he said. “I was forced to start over and made an active effort to get my life and affairs in order. I focused on rebuilding my relationships and my career. Despite my best efforts, I’ve still had to spend all these years, and thousands of dollars, to defend myself against her actions.”

“Tyisha has painted me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom but to the community and my entire public platform,” he added. “This couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

Mitchell and Tyisha are scheduled to appear back in court on January 2023. However, RadarOnline obtained court documents that reveal Tyisha requested an emergency hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 28. She intends to address “writs, contempt, collections and to notify the court in regards to your and your offices violating my fundamental rights.”