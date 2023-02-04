‘I Never Cared About Money’: Court Records Prove Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Does Not Owe His Ex-Wife $1.2M In Back Support Despite His Daughter’s Allegations

Kel Mitchell has remained silent regarding allegations from his oldest daughter, Allure Mitchell, that he was an absentee father and sold the family home she grew up in with her brother, Lyric, and their mother, Tyisha Hampton.

Mitchel and Hampton wed in 1999 and divorced in 2005. Over the years, Hampton has accused the “Kenan & Kel” star of being a deadbeat and owing millions in back child support. Both she and Allure allege he went years without seeing the children after their separation.

Kel Mitchell (left), Tyisha Hampton, Allure Mitchell, grandmother (right). (Photos: @iamkelmitchell/Instagram, @alluremariah/Instagram)

Mitchel denied both of those claims but at a recent hearing, a judge ruled that Hampton was paid more than what she was owed. RadarOnline.com obtained new court documents that state a judge agrees with the 45-year-old, noting that the $425K Hampton received from the sale of their family home made up for whatever he could have possibly owed.

“The Court finds that any and all arrears pursuant to the Judgment from [Kel] to [Tyisha] are paid in full by Petitioner,” the order stated.

From the beginning, Mitchel has alleged that Hamptons has sought to damage his career and reputation. He said he did not see the kids again until 2012, the year he saw Allure and Lyric in “reunification therapy” with Hampton and a therapist, as previously reported. Court documents also prove he made several attempts to see his children.

Between 2016 and 2020, Mitchell shared a variety of Instagram posts featuring photos and videos of himself and Allure with his now-wife, Asia Lee, their daughter, Wisdom, and their son, Honor. Several of the posts celebrated the day Allure attended her junior and senior prom, her first day of college, and her 19th birthday.

In a December 2022 rant, the now 21-year-old called out her father for only being supportive financially, claiming he did not see her or her brother from the ages of 5 to 15.

“I guess ten years without your children could do this to you. I am done being silenced,” Allure said. “My father is the type of man to fake as of he’s in my life but he’s not. He was there financially what I mean by that is he only paid for what in my eyes looked good on paper.”

Kel Mitchell abandoned his daughter??? Say it ain’t so 🥺 pic.twitter.com/b1dSAlU39b — KING 👑 (@Splashystackss) December 29, 2022



She also expressed enduring “unimaginable degrees of abuse” throughout her childhood and losing the home she claims was bought with help from her grandparents.

“In the end, she lost and we were without a home, still without a home. Yet Kel Mitchell, my father, gets to live in a five-bedroom house in the valley,” she continued. “Yet in his eyes, I’m ungrateful. I never cared about your money. I just needed my dad.”