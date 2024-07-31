‘My Ex’s Emotions Were All Over the Place’: Kel Mitchell Vents About ‘Toxic’ Relationship with Older Kids as Ex-Wife Continues Posting Bizarre Videos About Their Past

Former Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell recently opened up about one of the most challenging periods of his life: the time surrounding his divorce from his first wife.

The actor admitted that the internal pain and embarrassment from his failed marriage left him feeling “alienated” from his older children and even led him to contemplate suicide.

Now a preacher, Mitchell credits his ability to share his story on social media and connect with others experiencing similar struggles as a key factor in his healing process. He also described his relationship with Tyisha Hampton, the mother of his two oldest children, Lyric, 25, and Allure, 22, as “toxic.”

Kel Mitchell (L) reflects on being ‘Alienated’ from his oldest two kids as his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton (R), continues to share bizarre videos from their past together. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / @deadbeats_asmr_laws / TikTok)

The former couple was married from 1999 until their separation in 2005.

Mitchell shared these revelations during an episode this week of Big Think’s “Question Your Perspective Box” series, where he discussed this painful chapter of his life.

Much of his trauma comes from being a “theater kid” that had to always be perfect and never deal with his emotions straight on. Because of his unique circumstance, as a featured actor on Nickelodeon’s “All That,” he was one of the most recognized teens in America.

Earlier this year, Mitchell also spoke about the pressures he faced off-screen. While he enjoyed success with “Good Burger” and being on television daily, he struggled with the transition to adulthood in Hollywood. He faced workplace issues with Dan Schneider, difficulties in his relationship with Hampton, and the challenge of finding consistent work, which stressed him out and caused him to lash out.

“I’ve always felt that I was the only one going through what I was going through,” Mitchell said. “I wasn’t expressing my pain or how I really felt to others. Throughout my career, if I was done wrong, I wouldn’t express myself all the way; it would be more of, ‘Oh, OK, cool, I’m gonna do my thing.’”

The situation worsened when Mitchell revealed that Hampton was pregnant multiple times with another man’s child during their marriage. Divorce became inevitable, and Mitchell found himself estranged from his children.

“I was alienated from my children at one point because of a divorce,” Mitchell explained detailing the emotional toll of divorce court. “My ex’s emotions were all over the place; it was a toxic relationship. I was fighting in court to see my kids.”

Through this process, Mitchell found solace in sharing his story online.

“When I started to see other men going through this as well, I started to tell my story. I decided to turn on the camera and put it up on YouTube,” he said. “I’m currently going to court fighting to see my children, and it’s been very hard. But what was beautiful was the amount of men and women who went through this, sharing their experiences in the comments. It was a beautiful moment, and within that, I saw it turn into a blessing.”

Mitchell, who became a licensed pastor in 2019, also spoke about his suicidal thoughts but said he heard the voice of God telling him it was not his time. Now dedicates his life to helping others find the same salvation he did, however, his newfound faith did not immediately resolve all his issues.

The entertainer continued to struggle to rebuild his relationship with some of his children, a relationship his daughter Allure, who graduated from college in 2023, describes as still strained.

The situation was further complicated by Mitchell’s remarriage and the birth of two more children.

Now, he is the proud dad of four children: Lyric and Allure from his first marriage, and Wisdom, 6, and Honor, 4, with his current wife, Asia Lee.

Allure has claimed that from age 5 to 15, she received no physical, emotional or financial support from Mitchell. As for Lyric, a video from his 21st birthday shows him with his dad sharing a congenial relationship and a striking resemblance in 2020.

. @iamkelmitchell On Ex Wife Cheating, Getting Pregnant By Multiple Men, Aborting Baby & Kel Trying To End His Own Life



"She said, 'I'm going to make your life a living hell.'" pic.twitter.com/9N2kYcJ7SH — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) May 16, 2024

Although it’s unclear where they stand with their father following his “Club Shay Shay” interview in May. But Allure let it be known was not happy about Mitchell’s remarks about her mother and that she changed her last name.

“My stepdad didn’t change our names to hide us away from you, we’ve talked about this and you know why it was because my mom never wanted my little siblings to feel different than us,” she wrote in the caption of a social media post. “I begged to take over my stepdad’s last name. He made it a cute ceremonial thing because it was him accepting me as his DAUGHTER.”

She added, “You got my brother and I tested to see if we were yours while the dad who stepped up took over the role you let go. Please speak the truth.”

Meanwhile, Hampton remains active on TikTok, where she constantly criticizes Mitchell’s past behavior, his career, and mocks his spiritual journey. She has repeatedly called him a “deadbeat” and shared the words, “When he never puts anyone before his children,” over a video of her in a pink bra.

She has been relentless in battle against Mitchell, claiming that she’s owed at least $1.9 million in back support from their divorce, despite a judge declaring she was “paid in full.”

Earlier this year, after he spilled tea about her alleged indiscretions during their relationship, his childhood sweetheart called him a “narcissist.” She alleged that the “Good Burger 2” star was making up lies to deflect from her claims that he abused her.

In contrast, Lee-Mitchell shares a different narrative online. Married in 2012, Mitchell’s new wife stands by his side, often attending red carpets with him and once even rocked a T-shirt that read, “His ex is my biggest fan,” to mock Hampton for constantly trolling them.

Hampton, Mitchell and his wife have all filed legal actions against each other.

Reflecting on his journey, Mitchell told Big Think, “I went through my journey, getting back to a relationship with myself, and that took time. Finding myself, and saying, ‘Kel, you need to just find your love within you,’ and then doing that.”

“Then my beautiful wife comes to me,” he continues, “and my two oldest children and my two youngest children, loving them all the same, and understanding that my journey is a learning process and that mistakes make you who you are.”

The former child star has found peace in this new chapter of his life, embracing the lessons learned from his past.